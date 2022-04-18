ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried Russia will expand its war in Ukraine?

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
Russia this week warned the United States against shipping more weapons to Ukraine -- a warning the U.S. has ignored.

Russia's sternly worded warning has created speculation that the country might try to strike American weapons shipments, expanding its war in Ukraine.

Are you worried about Russia striking American weapons shipments? Vote in the poll below.

