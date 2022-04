Greta Van Fleet have postponed their entire spring tour of the U.S. as guitarist Jake Kiszka continues to recover from a serious bout of pneumonia. “We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake,” a statement from the band announced. “We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.”

