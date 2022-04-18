ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Konawa, OK

Home-Grown Birds

By Sheila Stogsdill
ozarksfn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKONAWA, OKLA. – For six years the Snow family has scratched out a living provided quality poultry in rural Seminole County in central Oklahoma. The Snow Family Farm and Hatchery has a selection of 11 standard breed chickens and six bantam breeds. “We also raise ducks, geese and...

ozarksfn.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
NOLA.com

Feral hogs are outsmarting people and predators in the U.S. They have a 500-year head start.

They attacked Shakira in Barcelona. They’re “rampaging” in San Francisco. In November, they appeared in New Orleans East, tearing up yards and putting residents on edge. Proliferative, destructive, and seemingly irrepressible, feral hogs have rapidly become one of the most challenging invasive species on the planet. Once primarily a nuisance in rural areas, the “pig bomb,” as South Carolina-based feral hog expert Jack Mayer calls it, has arrived at the doorsteps of cities like New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Konawa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
City
Snow, OK
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Breeders#Central Oklahoma#Hatchery#Breeding Program#The Snow Family Farm
KEYC

Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Zoo released some sad news Thursday morning that the Zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away during a routine medical procedure. The tiger experienced cardiac failure during a procedure, but despite emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Arizona Man Accused of Freezing Almost 200 Animals Inside a Garage Freezer

A man in Arizona, United States, is facing charges of animal cruelty after being found to possess almost 200 animals, including dead birds, dogs, rabbits, and other species, in his garage freezer. Local authorities believe some of the animals died from freezing while they were alive. Frozen to Death. In...
ARIZONA STATE
Middletown Press

Montgomery boys build confidence, homes for endangered birds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Roosevelt Robinson told the kids to make sure they were wearing protective eyewear. It was spring break for many local schools, and Robinson warned them that they did not want to go back to school the following week with an eye patch. Boys line the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota-Grown Peaches? You Betcha!

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Taylors Falls man has been experimenting with growing a fruit that’s not normally produced in Minnesota. Dan Shield uses a high tunnel system and heat cables to insulate peach trees from the harsh Minnesota winter. After six consecutive years of juicy organic peaches, Shield thinks his little experiment could scale because his calculations show the process would pay back farmers faster than other fruits, like apples and pears. He also says it would be a more sustainable way to enjoy our favorite fruits. (credit: CBS) “We get 90-some percent of our stone fruits here in the upper Midwest from California. That’s 2,000 miles from here, so we’re cutting the carbon footprint by 2,000 miles,” Shield said. “They are excellent, and I’ve had multiple people come and tell me it’s the best peaches they ever had.” Shield’s peaches are typically harvested in early August. He sells them on his property, posting on social media and neighborhood groups when they’re ripe and ready.
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy