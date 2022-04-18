ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect Spring Weather Greets Boston Marathon's April Return

Cover picture for the articleBoston - The daffodils have sprouted, the fall foliage has all been raked away, and the Boston Marathon is back in the spring where it belongs. The world's most prestigious marathon will return to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square on April 18, three years after the last Patriots Day...

CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
WKBN

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time and route

THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine. With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch. When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?. After the Covid-19 pandemic...
SPORTS
KRMG

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience’: Students Run the 2022 Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes raced in the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, including more than a dozen Harvard affiliates. By Zing Gee. More than a dozen Harvard affiliates ran the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, joining the 30,000 other athletes who raced the city’s iconic 26.2-mile course in front of hundreds of thousands of cheering spectators.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
Bangor Daily News

See the full list of Maine finishers in the 2022 Boston Marathon

Robert Gomez, 38, Biddeford, 2:34.01; Ryan Collins, 36, Portland, 2:34.58; Jacob Terry, 24, Scarborough, 2:35.15; Christopher Harmon, 34, Westbrook, 2:39.45; Robert Ashby, 53, Brunswick, 2:40.02; Thomas Harvey, 36, Westbrook, 2:41.21; Steven Fritzsche, 31, Kennebunk, 2:44.07; Mark Neavyn, 44, Falmouth, 2:45.20; James Withers, 26, Biddeford, 2:45.38; James Lepage, 30, Vinalhaven, 2:49.58; Sarah Mulcahy, 36, Fort Kent, 2:50.45; Jacob Brady, 26, Portland, 2:51.26; Amit Oza, 38 Cape Elizabeth, 2:51.51; Bryan Lamoreau, 34, South Portland, 2:54.42; Colton Ransom, 29, York, 2:57.40; Brent Doscher, 35, South Portland, 2:58.19; Ian Crouch, 38, Portland, 2:58.25; Craig Eaton, 32, Kennebunk, 2:58.26; Wes Danforth, 36, Winthrop, 2:58.38; Brett Almasi, 41, Dover-Foxcroft, 2:59.42.
MAINE STATE
NESN

Boston Pride Celebrate Isobel Cup Championship At Fenway Park

Boston showed Tuesday night why it deserves to be called “title town.”. Before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox welcomed in the Boston Pride of the Premier Hockey Federation to celebrate their Isobel Cup Championship. The Pride defeated the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on March 28 in an upset victory to repeat as champions and earn their third championship victory overall.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Results of Ashland Runners in 2022 Boston Marathon

ASHLAND – Yesterday, April 18, was the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. More than 20 Ashland residents ran the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston in under 6 hours. Below are results from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA):. Men:. Michael Mcgrane, 51 (2:44:56) Jacob Namiot, 21 (3:21:45) Amanda...
BOSTON, MA

