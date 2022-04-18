ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours introduces Kiri's mum Barbara in 10 new spoiler pictures

By Daniel Kilkelly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, April 26: Barbara praises Kiri for landing on her feet with...

Comments / 0

Potential first spoiler from the Neighbours finale

The first potential spoiler from the very final episode of Neighbours from Reddit. 'Susan and Karl decide to move to London for good. With the house up for Sale Harold Bishop returns and buys number 28 from them. In the last episode and Scott and Charlene Robinson move back to the street and move into number 28.'
#Spoiler
Emmerdale star hints at return!

Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan has hinted he might return to the Village as Pete Barton one day with his brother Ross Barton played by hunky Michael Parr. I hope so, Anthony is so hot. I miss sexy Pete and Ross. They are always going to say this, to say otherwise...
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Shocking Twist Could Determine Steffy’s Future — and Sheila’s

The psychopath who shot her own son is in dire need of a miracle reprieve… and she just might get it. Bold & Beautiful actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood promised more twists ahead in Steffy’s story and we have a feeling the next one will be a doozy. As viewers wait on tenterhooks to discover whether or not her character will expose Sheila as the one who shot her and Finn in the alley, it may be a reveal of a different and much more unexpected nature that she coughs up.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: What’s Wrong With Willow?

Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and things are getting ready to explode! Finn makes a move, Alexis warns Carly, Sonny lashes out at Michael, and TJ finds Willow unconscious. What’s really going on here?. Curtis and Portia are still enjoying their happiness, as are TJ...
General Hospital’s [Spoiler] May Finally Do What Neither Carly Nor Michael Could: Break Up Sonny and Nina!

Here’s a question for you: Is General Hospital‘s Sonny with Nina because he truly loves her or because, well, she’s his consolation relationship? We certainly know how Michael feels about it. He made it clear as day that he feels his father is choosing Nina over everyone else. Heck, after that, we even thought that just maybe Sonny would be the one to end things with Nina.
Tri-City Herald

Mama June Shannon Is a Proud #GirlMom: Meet Her Kids Jessica, Alana, Anna and Lauryn

You might think you know all about Mama June Shannon, but perhaps you don’t know much about her four kids. The From Not to Hot star shares daughter Anna Marie “Chickadee“ Cardwell with ex David Dunn, daughters Jessica Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon with ex Michael Anthony Ford and Alana “Honey Boo Boo“ Thompson with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, making up her blended family.
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Sheila Threatens to Silence Steffy!

Steffy gets confrontational in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! But when she backs Sheila into a corner, how will the villainess react?. After realizing that Thomas was up to something, Steffy followed her brother and discovered he and Sheila were keeping a secret. Sheila was able to pressure Thomas into keeping quiet that she was the one who pushed Brooke off the wagon by reminding him that if the truth came out, Ridge would likely leave Taylor to reunite with the blonde. However, while Steffy has also been thrilled to see her parents reunited, the fact that Sheila’s scheming and lying were responsible for it casts a pall over the whole thing.
Donna Says Being on ‘Black Ink Crew’ Caused Mental Health Issues?

Donna’s exit from “Black Ink Crew” was very messy. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a lot of controversial moments on the show. However, one that went viral in a way she didn’t anticipate was her “restroom” moment with Alex. At the time, they weren’t a couple. Donna was actually still dealing with her boyfriend at the time named Moe. But she and Alex developed feelings for each other after the video of them hooking up in a public restroom went viral on social media. So Donna ended things with Moe. She and Alex got really serious, and eventually, Alex decided to propose. This was something Donna told him she wanted prior because she didn’t want to waste too many years with someone who didn’t want to be married.
Whoops. How Victor’s Latest Move Will Send Victoria Back Onto Team Ashland — Plus, the Biggest Holes in Diane’s Story

There’s lots to unpack for this week of Young & Restless, so let’s get right to it. Wow, Victoria asks her father to trust her, and his response was to appoint Adam as temporary CEO of Newman? Loved the reactions in the room, but yikes. Even if Victor intended this move as keeping up appearances in tandem with his daughter’s plan, it’s bound to give her niggling doubts. And that’s all it might take — along with her feelings for her husband, his persuasiveness, and a little Tuscan romantic magic — to put her back on Team Ashland.
Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
Wait… Did Bold & Beautiful Just Set in Motion the Beginning of the End for Sheila… or Steffy?!?

As the confrontation between Finn’s wife and mother escalates, things could very quickly turn deadly. As is wont to happen on Bold & Beautiful, when a couple gets a sudden episode full of romance, lovemaking, looking back on fond memories and anticipating the brilliant future they have together, the most seasoned viewers may feel a sense of, well, foreboding…
Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
This Is Us: Two Flash-Forwards Merge! Plus, Concrete Proof That [Spoiler] Is Alive in the Future

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us. Tuesday’s This Is Us not only showed us the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage, it also hopped forward into the future… where two of the NBC drama’s already established flash-forward timelines intersected. Episode 100, titled “KaToby,” revisited the time jump that brought viewers to the day of Kate’s second wedding. (Check out our examination of that flash-forward here.) But the hour also showed us a scene from Kate and Philip’s life together… and that scene included Kate and Toby’s adult son, Jack. As longtime viewers know,...
