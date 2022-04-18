ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Johnnyswim in concert

 2 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns....

Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

The last time Oliver Tree graced an Austin stage, at ACL Fest 2019, the injured singer whirled around in a gold-painted wheelchair affixed with a microphone stand, wearing a giant foam cowboy hat. That novelty headwear could be seen as seminal imagery for the meme-keen artist, whose latest visual concept is a gratuitously crying cowboy.
AUSTIN, TX
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends. Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
98.3 The Snake

Aerosmith Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith will return to the stage this summer for the first time in more than two years. The band will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas that kicks off June 17 and wraps up on Dec. 11. Aerosmith's last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Moody Amphitheater in Austin. These shows are in addition to their previously announced trek, which kicks off June 3 and includes a set at the Bonnaroo music festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
UPI News

Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour

March 21 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Outlaw Musical Festival tour starting in June alongside a rotating list of country music stars. Nelson will be joined by the likes of The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and more, on select dates.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Universal to Represent Elvis Presley’s Song Catalog

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent Elvis Presley’s song catalog, under an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Building on the relationship between Universal and ABG, which started in 2021, when the two entered a strategic deal to acquire and manage artist...
MUSIC

