San Diego, CA

Loved ones celebrate life of semi-professional football player

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Silverbacks football player was...

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Semi-Pro Football Player Devon Malik Harris and CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins shot and killed in Virginia

Devon Malik Harris played for the Virginia Beach Rhinos for five years. He was a great player on the field and a class act off the field. The 25-year-old was shot and killed on Granby Street this past weekend. He was not the only person shot and killed in that incident. Virginian Pilot reporter and CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins was also shot and killed.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

USFL Attendance: First USFL game between Stallions and Generals was a success

The USFL kicked off last night and the game sold more than 40,000 tickets according to sources. The weather was pretty cruddy, but 17,500 strong fans showed up to support the game between the Stallions and Generals. The game was a nail biter!. The Birmingham Stallions scored the go-ahead touchdown...
