Loved ones celebrate life of semi-professional football player

Devon Malik Harris played for the Virginia Beach Rhinos for five years. He was a great player on the field and a class act off the field. The 25-year-old was shot and killed on Granby Street this past weekend. He was not the only person shot and killed in that incident. Virginian Pilot reporter and CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins was also shot and killed.
The USFL kicked off last night and the game sold more than 40,000 tickets according to sources. The weather was pretty cruddy, but 17,500 strong fans showed up to support the game between the Stallions and Generals. The game was a nail biter!. The Birmingham Stallions scored the go-ahead touchdown...
Devon, better known as Malik Harris, was an innocent bystander and his loved ones are still processing his death --especially his older brother who was supposed to go out with him Saturday night but decided not to.
Comments / 0