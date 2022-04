MECHANICSBURG – The old made way for the new in Mechanicsburg borough’s downtown square on Saturday. A crowd gathered on the sidewalks for a fun community celebration and to watch the demolition of the one-story law office building at 1 W. Main St., as plans, long in the works, take shape for a community park on the corner lot of Main and South Market streets.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO