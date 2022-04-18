ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tyson Alexander, first successful title defense

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What a week it was for Tyson Alexander. Upon arriving for the second playing of the Veritex Bank Championship, Alexander pulled into Texas Rangers Golf Club’s parking lot and found a space reserved for the defending champion. Monday night, Alexander was sized for a pair of cowboy boots...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Classy Video Of Jordan Spieth Is Going Viral

Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Before entering the winner-take-all showdown, he stopped to address fans waiting for him at Harbour Town Golf Links. As captured by the PGA Tour’s Twitter page, Spieth explained that he had to see if there...
GOLF
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Us Open with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are among the members of the 122nd edition of the US Open, the third male Major of 2022 scheduled from 16 to 19 June at the Brookline Country Club (Massachusetts). The Grand Slam tournaments but not only. After returning to the field at The Masters,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Golf Course#Texas Rangers Golf Club#Lucchese Boot Company#Veritex Bank#Nba#The Texas Rangers
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Dylan Frittelli docked two shots after most bizarre ruling ever at RBC Heritage

PGA Tour pro Dylan Frittelli was involved in one of the most bizarre golf rulings you will ever see in the final round of the RBC Heritage. Frittelli was on the 6th hole on Sunday when he pulled his drive towards the waste bunker, and his ball incredibly ended up in some Spanish moss hanging down from a tree branch.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy