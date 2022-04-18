ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is smarter than you expect

Cover picture for the articleWe wouldn't blame you if you had already made your mind up about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The surreal new movie stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalised version of himself called Nick Cage. Having just been turned down for a dream role, he decides to accept a $1 million...

TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
IndieWire

James Caan Walked Out of ‘The Godfather’ Screening Due to Cut Scene: ‘I Was So Pissed Off’

Click here to read the full article. Leave the screening, take the cannoli. James Caan says that he walked out of an initial “The Godfather” screening after realizing director Francis Ford Coppola cut a key scene involving Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen. Caan played Sonny Corleone, the eldest son of mafia don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). “When Michael [Al Pacino] tells me he is going to take care of the cop and Sollozzo [Al Lettieri], I say, ‘You’ll get brains all over your nice Ivy League suit.’ There was a scene before in the same room that I had with Bobby [Duvall]...
CinemaBlend

At 79 Years, Harrison Ford Is Still A Beast On The Indiana Jones 5 Set, As Mads Mikkelsen Details Crazy Workout After Night Shoot

When Harrison Ford started shooting Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first Indiana Jones movie, in late June of 1980, he was just about to turn 38 years old. Flash-forward to Indiana Jones 5’s principal photography, Ford was 79 years old during most of that period. However, according to Mads Mikkelsen, one of his costars on the upcoming movie, Ford is still a beast at his older age, as evidenced by the crazy workout Mikkelsen saw him do following a night shoot.
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
Popculture

Netflix Loses Gerard Butler's Most Iconic Movie

Netflix just dropped the iconic and controversial movie 300 from its streaming catalog. As promised, the movie left Netflix on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Fans can still find it elsewhere, although the movie's critics would advise you to skip it altogether. Gerard Butler stars as King Leonidas in 300, an...
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
Variety

Michael Bay: Sony ‘Had No Faith’ in ‘Bad Boys,’ Claimed ‘Two Black Actors Don’t Sell Overseas’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys” movies are one of his signature action franchises, but the director said the studio did not have faith in the project because of a misguided belief that Black actors don’t attract international audiences. Sony Pictures was behind “Bad Boys,” which paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. The action movie opened in 1995. “Sony didn’t believe in the movie, because two Black actors don’t sell overseas,” Bay recently told Entertainment Weekly. “They had no faith in it. I was watching James Cameron’s ‘True Lies’ and I’m...
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online and at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken pandemic box office records, and now moviegoers can finally catch up on the web-slinger at home. Sony originally announced that the new Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland would be available digitally starting Tuesday, March 22, but the studio decided to release the movie early in the U.S. on March 15. The disc release date has...
thedigitalfix.com

Creed 3 release date – when does Micheal B Jordan’s sequel come out?

When is Creed 3 out? In 2016, Michael B Jordan came out swinging, taking the gloves from an iconic fighter, and having a jab at a story we didn’t know we needed with Creed. Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Ryan Coogler, the drama movie introduced us to the son of Rocky Balboa’s former friend, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), and the legacy he struggled to carry while making one of his own.
Outsider.com

One of Keanu Reeves’ Lowest-Rated Movies of All Time Is Crushing on HBO Max

It’s hard to believe that any Keanu Reeves movie would be low rated. However, one of his lowest is now scoring huge ratings on HBO Max. In 2008, The Matrix actor starred in the remake film, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Unfortunately, it received a 20% score and 27% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The majority of people did not enjoy it despite bringing in $233 million at the box office with an $80 million budget.
