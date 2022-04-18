Viola Davis Mocked Over Michelle Obama Portrayal

It’s rare to come across an actor who dominates the stage and screen as well and as consistently as Viola Davis. The Emmy, Oscar, and two-time Tony award-winning actress was born on a former slave plantation in South Carolina and grew up in abject poverty in Rhode Island. On an episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, she explained that while her life may seem glamorous now, there was certainly nothing glamorous about it back then. Her family didn’t have a phone or hot water, and mostly traveled on foot. She spent her childhood living in condemned houses and rat-infested apartments, and was filled with both a literal and metaphorical hunger, the latter of which continues to fuel her to this day.
