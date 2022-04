The skill of praising your partner is not something to be taken lightly. Do you recall when you first began dating and how you complimented one another all the time? You never neglected to complement one another on even the simplest of meals or express gratitude for bringing out the garbage. Now that your spouse has become something ordinary and familiar, it's possible that you've forgotten to express gratitude for the beautiful person who shares your life with you. Practicing thankfulness is a wonderful way to enhance the connections of a relationship, and it is well worth your time to get into the practice of doing so. Begin with something simple: express gratitude and compliments to your mate.

18 DAYS AGO