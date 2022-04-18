NFL Draft 2022: Locked on Commanders host Chris Russell talks options for Washington | Sunday Sitdown

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO