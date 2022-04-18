ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

flower-mound.com
 2 days ago

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League beginner acrylic painting starts April 6

Rehoboth Art League will offer a beginner acrylic painting class with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 6 to April 27. Acrylics are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Art, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Smithonian

Intergenerational Creativity and Learning through Indigenous Comic Art

Over the last several months, the creators of comic book Chickaloonies: First Frost partnered with the Alaska office of the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center to expand their all-ages, Athabascan adventure into a teaching opportunity for students in Alaska and beyond. Based on the Chickaloonies characters and storyline, the project team created an in-depth workbook and developed a virtual workshop to engage learners. The workbook details how to make comic art and stories, and includes activities inspired and informed by Athabascan cultural heritage pieces in the Smithsonian’s Living Our Cultures exhibition at the Anchorage Museum, pieces enriched with information shared by Alaska Native experts during exhibition research and co-curation with the Center’s staff. Together, the team aims to empower Indigenous youth, and all youth, through creative expression and through intergenerational learning with family and cultural heritage, made relevant to their lives through developing their own artistic vision and voice.
ALASKA STATE
Upworthy

'Pyrography' artist makes hyper realistic portraits on wood using only fire and razorblades

Creating art is possibly the most uniquely human thing people do, and some of us do it exceptionally well. Just when it seems like humans couldn't possibly come up with more inventive ways to express the artistic impulse, someone comes along to surprise us. What is more fun than being blown away by artists who master various art forms and find new methods and mediums to create with?
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrylic#Senior Center
Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Wheels for Young Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
DESIGN
New Haven Independent

Institute Library Offers Another ​“Cover Story”

Here Come Swords. I Married a Ranger. Heaven Has Claws. Goodness Had Nothing to Do with It. All through the pandemic — and for years before that — these curious titles were hiding in plain sight on the shelves of the Institute Library, before being plucked off by a staff member, volunteer, or patron for inclusion in ​“Cover Story II: Return to the Stacks,” the latest art exhibit in the Chapel Street library’s gallery that invites viewers, once again, to judge books by their covers, though this time with a twist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
hypebeast.com

Atelier Deshaus Creates Undulating Roof for Qintai Art Museum

Shanghai-based architecture practice Atelier Deshaus was inspired by topographic contours when designing its scheme for the Qintai Art Museum. Located on the side of Moon Lake in Wuhan’s Hanyang district, the building will house a multifunctional cultural centre when it completes later this year. As it enters its final stages, its impressive exterior has taken full shape, with interiors following suit.
DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Banding Wheels for Painting and Glazing Pottery

Click here to read the full article. Once a pottery piece is off the wheel and dry, it often goes back on another kind of turntable, a banding wheel, so it can be painted, glazed, or otherwise embellished. The rotating platform gives you unfettered access to all sides of your piece without having to walk around it or lift the piece itself. The simple rotation makes it easy to glide your brush (or etching tool) in a consistent band around your piece. You’ll encounter many options and features when shopping for a banding wheel; our picks of the best products,...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Danh Vo Creates a ‘Living’ Show of Other Artists’ Work in Venice

Click here to read the full article. In his work, Danh Vo proposes that you don’t necessarily have to have made an object in order to call it your own. The very typewriter that the Unabomber used to pen his manifestos was included in his 2018 Guggenheim Museum retrospective, as was a chair used by a member of the Kennedy administration. Neither of these objects would have been out of place in a history museum. In Vo’s hands, however, they become art. And so it can be somewhat alarming when Vo crafts anything at all, no matter how amateurish it is....
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Pace Publishing Documents the Artistic Evolution of Wilfredo Lam

The book is available to purchase for $50 USD. Wifredo Lam was a Cuban artist best known for his large-scale paintings that interjected Modernist techniques with Afro-Cuban imagery. Pace Publishing has released a new book chronicling the recent retrospective exhibition on the artist that went on view at the gallery’s New York flagship this past year.
VISUAL ART
Harper's Bazaar

The ultimate guide to collecting and investing in art

Knowing where to start with investing in art is much like staring at a blank canvas. Where to begin? What colours, compositions, subjects? The world of creative investments is, after all, an incredibly subjective one; a market propelled by value judgements. Here, you will be capitalising on matters of the heart as much as of art.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
munaluchi

Live Wedding Painters: Highlighting Black Artists

Live wedding painters share their artistic styles, inspirations, and challenges of painting live. Capturing your wedding day through photography is a wedding day staple; however, a lesser known way to capture your wedding is through live wedding painters. These talented artists attend your event and paint your most special moments on site, live! Pretty cool, right?
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy