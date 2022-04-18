SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

Yes, this is a weight loss article, but it is not about losing bodyweight. It is about reducing word weight! That word that can weigh so heavily on us is "but." While this three-letter word is useful as a conjunction for connecting clauses in everyday speaking and writing, we often use it in a way we do not intend. The bad thing is that few of us recognize this little word's impact on everyday life and how it hinders our ability to communicate effectively.

