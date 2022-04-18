04/17/2022 – Steel Panther @ Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

Lollapalooza, the windy city’s premier music festival, has announced the full lineup for its 2022 edition. Like its previous festivals, it’ll boast a massive headliner slate which this year includes eight artists: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. The festival’s wide-ranging selection of acts continues with its supporting slate of over 150 artists, including Willow, Dominic Fike, King Princess, Charli XCX, Måneskin, and many, many more.
Comments / 0