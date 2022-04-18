ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks and Brewers fans celebrate unique Easter Sunday

By Kyle Malzhan
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an Easter Sunday to remember for Wisconsin sports fans.

Brewers and Bucks fans sure had their hands full this holiday with a special double header in Milwaukee.

To kick off the festivities in the cream city, The Brewers wrapped up their four-game series with their division rival Cardinals. After a rough start from St. Louis’ Dakota Hudson, the Brewers took advantage early. Rowdy Tollez highlighted a three-run first inning for the crew with an RBI double.

Albert Pujols would get revenge like he had done so many times throughout his career against Milwaukee with a game tying, no doubt three-run home run in the third inning.

Milwaukee would tack on more runs thanks to Tyrone Taylor coming through in the clutch. His two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning helped the Brewers pull to their 6-5 victory against the Cardinals. Milwaukee split the series against their division rivals.

Many fans got the treat to two major sporting events Sunday in Milwaukee. Fans made the 10 minute trek from American Family Field to the Fiserv Forum to watch game one of the Bucks playoff run to, hopefully, repeat as champions.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the Bucks pulled out the 93-86 victory over the Chicago Bulls to take the 1-0 advantage in their playoff series.

The Brewers will start their three-game series against the Pirates Monday night at American Family Field. The Bucks will host the Bulls for game two at the Fiserv Forum Wednesday evening.

