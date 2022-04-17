ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat Defense Does Solid Job On Trae Young

By Shandel Richardson
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat held Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to just eight points in Sunday's Game 1 victory in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Here's what Young had to say afterward about the Heat's defense and the remainder of the series:. On playing against a switching...

www.yardbarker.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat torment Hawks' Trae Young, without even using their Young-stopper

To put the Miami Heat’s variety and depth of defenders into perspective, consider that Erik Spoelstra’s team in Sunday’s 115-91 playoff-opening victory at FTX Arena was able to contain Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young without even utilizing their Young-stopper. Cast in that role during the regular season, as recently as the teams’ meeting a week ago Friday, Caleb Martin this time was reduced to ...
MIAMI, FL
