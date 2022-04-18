Republicans to have a big week planned in Fairbanks

Alaska Committeewoman Cynthia Henry speaks at the Republican National Committee meeting in Austin, where the RNC decided that Charlotte will be the host city for the 2020 National Convention.

Alaska Republican Party officers, district delegates, alternates, and guests will gather in Fairbanks Thursday through Saturday for the party’s biennial convention. Speakers include Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Rep. Brian Mast, of Florida, who arrived in Alaska last week and who has his family with him.

Mast served in the U.S. Army for more than 12 years. While deployed in Afghanistan, he worked as a bomb disposal expert under the elite Joint Special Operations Command. The last improvised explosive device that he found resulted in catastrophic injuries, which included the loss of both of his legs. His medals include the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, the Purple Heart Medal, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. He will be introduced to the convention by Anne Young, the widow of the late Congressman Don Young, who arranged for Mast to be a keynote.

Also speaking in person is the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel.

In addition to party business, conventions are an opportunity for candidates to reach out to people from across the state. The party will be giving a training on the new ranked choice voting system put in place through Ballot Measure 2.

Also on the agenda is the election of a chair for the party. Ann Brown has been serving as chairwoman since the departure of Glen Clary, who left the state for a job at Liberty University. She will run for election.

Running against Brown is Donald Handeland, who is the chairman of Republicans in District 24. Handeland has posted a website for his campaign at this link. He is critical of the way the party has been managed.

Other seats in the party’s leadership circle are up for reelection during the convention, including vice chair; the current vice chair is Craig Campbell. Mike Robbins is interested in running for the seat if Campbell decides to retire from it.

The party officers and delegates will also elect a secretary and treasurer.

Over 250 delegates are registered to attend the convention at the Westmark hotel. Those delegates include several sitting legislators, former legislators, and party activists. Must Read Alaska will cover the convention both in stories and in live video on YouTube.