ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Women in Business 2022: Andrea Cooke

maconmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION CHAMPIONING OUR LOCAL WOMEN IN BUSINESS. PHOTOGRAPY BY JESSICA WHITLEY. The mission of our business is to positively impact our community by helping individuals become more mentally healthy. **What lessons did you learn because of the COVID-19 pandemic?. We learned that so many had been...

maconmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Celebrating women in business with Dawn McCarthy

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy and her blog, Dawn's Corner, click here. For more information on the products featured in this segment, click through below:. Maddalena Wines - Created for women who are looking to make their mark on the world just like Maddalena Riboli, the wines namesake, did herself!
HOUSTON, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

12th Annual Boys & Girls Club Pancake Breakfast had the cooks busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pancakes, waffles, eggs and sausage -- oh my!!! The Optimist Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama was serving up the breakfast of champions for their 12th Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. “The turnout is great. We were hoping for it. We were praying for it and...
MOBILE, AL
Lifewnikk

Affordable Atlanta Apartment List ($1000 and up)

https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/cities/spacious-2-bedroom-apartments-for-rent-in-atlanta-for-all-taste. Though most people's ideal place to live when moving to Georgia is Atlanta, most people usually settle within the suburbs of the outskirts of Atlanta such as Decatur, Norcross, Marietta, and even further South in places like Jonesboro GA. You might be asking why? one of the main reasons is due to affordability! With the cost of living increasing everyday, everyone is looking for a deal and though these cities are on the outskirts, they all have great things to offer such as being family oriented, being accessible to shopping plazas/mall outlets, and being accessible to highways. The upside to this is the fact that not everyone enjoys the city life and some people's dream is settle down in a town that consists of less people and more land.
ATLANTA, GA
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More locally-owned restaurants are popping out throughout the city, shaping the growing dining scene of the city. Augusta’s dining experience can cater for any appetite making it a foodie destination in Georgia. Find out the top five most popular restaurants that you can visit for American dishes.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Central Illinois Proud

Busy Corner celebrates 75 years of pies, home-cooking

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois restaurant famous for its pies and home cooking is celebrating a milestone anniversary Saturday. Busy Corner in Goodfield has been serving Central Illinoisans breakfast, lunch and dinner for 75 years. It’s been a favorite for pies, cheesecakes and homestyle meals since 1947.
GOODFIELD, IL
thesource.com

Future Teams with Foot Locker to Renovate Weight Room at His Alma Mater

Future and his nonprofit organization FreeWishes Foundation partnered up with Foot Locker Atlanta to rebuild the weight room at his alma mater, Columbia High School. This is the latest example of Foot Locker Atlanta teaming with local celebrities to give back to the community. Foot Locker Atlanta partnered up with 2Chainz in December 2021 to restore the gym at his alma school, North Clayton High School. Future has officially confirmed the release date of his new album, which is set for April 29.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy