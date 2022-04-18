ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Shaping the future of our community

By Julia Hunter
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uGoO_0fCEE0FR00

Earlier this year, we announced that we’d be adopting a new approach to election coverage — an approach that shifts the focus from horse race politics and puts people at the center of campaign coverage.

So, we asked you to tell us what questions you wanted candidates to answer as they compete for your vote.

Using your feedback, we’ve published the first draft of our “Citizens Agenda for Hopkinsville and Christian County.” It’s a working document, and we plan to continue to refine it — with your feedback — going forward, to ensure we get at the heart of issues that matter most to our community.

This is just the first step. Today, we’re sending your questions to candidates running for mayor, city council, magistrate and judge-executive. We’ll publish their responses on our website in the coming weeks.

Helping build an electorate that is informed about issues of substance is central to our mission as a non-profit newsroom. We know it’s a philosophy many of you value as well. That’s why we hope you spread the word about this project to help us build an agenda that reflects the concerns of our entire community.

There are plenty of ways you can help: share this story with a friend, encourage them to provide input, mention Hoptown Chronicle to a colleague, or even just let us know about a person or group that you think might be interested in helping us shape Hoptown’s agenda.

Thank you for being a Hoptown Chronicle reader and for continuing to participate in important conversations like this one. We appreciate your perspective and support.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

League of Women Voters slates candidate forums

Hopkinsville’s League of Women Voters will host several election forums that begin this week to help local voters learn more about the people seeking office. Twenty-three candidates accepted the invitation to participate in the forums and answer questions posed by the league. The forums at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center...
Hoptown Chronicle

Governor signs bill for disaster days for schools impacted by December tornadoes

Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 397 into law Thursday, excusing up to 15 days of attendance for schools impacted by the December tornado outbreak. “I am pleased to sign House Bill 397 which provides our Western Kentucky schools, students and educators extra excused days that were missed due to the tornadoes and storms,” Beshear said in a press release.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Chamber seeks nominations for small business awards

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations from the community for its annual recognition of small businesses. Local residents can use this online form to nominate a business or nonprofit for one of the 13 awards that will be presented at the Compass Awards banquet on Thursday, April 28, at the Silo Event Center.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Library has bookmark contest

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is accepting entries until May 2 for its Summer Reading Bookmark Contest. Information about how to design a bookmark and where to submit an entry is available on this form. The library will award a $25 gift card to first place in three age categories...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Al Cross: General Assembly writes the script for governor’s race in 2023

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear still has no strong Republican opponent, but he will, and the legislature helped write the campaign plan for whomever that will be. Legislators overrode Beshear’s vetoes of measures that will be politically popular: a cut in the state income tax, from 5% to 4%, with a scheme to phase out the tax entirely if revenues allow; and a raft of bills that will help get social conservatives to the polls.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what's working, what's not and what's next in Hopkinsville's downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town's business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

