ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Instant Genius Podcast: Sound in the animal kingdom, with David George Haskell

By Jason Goodyer
Science Focus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiologist David George Haskell joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra. Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In...

www.sciencefocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Small, But Terrible: 7 Smallest and Deadliest Creatures in the Animal Kingdom

Many of the most toxic animals on Earth are tiny ones, causing fatalities in humans in different ways - from cardiac arrests, to paralysis, and eventually, death. Perhaps the most dangerous creatures in the animal kingdom are not just the gigantic ones, as the smallest of them can be equally deadly. You might not suspect it at first glance, but believe it or not, these "cute" little animals can be very vicious.
ANIMALS
Elite Daily

Meghan Markle Just Announced A Spotify Podcast, & It Sounds Empowering

Meghan Markle’s first Spotify podcast is coming sooner than you think. On March 24, the streaming platform announced the Duchess of Sussex is launching a new series titled Archetypes that will challenge common stereotypes about women. Of course, the name of Meghan’s upcoming podcast is a reference to the...
CELEBRITIES
Science Focus

As the crow dies: The strange world of bird funerals

Corvids are not only incredibly intelligent birds, but they even show fascinating behaviour when one of the pack dies. Corvids, such as crows, rooks and ravens, are some of the smartest animals out there. They can learn to make new sounds, they can cooperate and even use tools. But as Dr Kaeli Swift tells Alice Lipscombe-Southwell, they also have some intriguing rituals when it comes to their dead… and could even be capable of feeling empathy.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animal Kingdom#Faber Faber
natureworldnews.com

10 of the Weirdest, Most Bizarre Creatures Seen in 2021

From shapeshifting fishes to glass-like jellies, the weirdest, most bizarre deep-sea creatures made the year 2021 no different than any other year, as strange new species makes themselves known to the world. Every year, researchers were able to capture video footage of these "alien-looking animals". Here is the top 10...
WILDLIFE
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Gamer

Scientists 'reconstruct' Skyrim skeleton's face, looks like Iggy Pop

Ancestral Whispers (opens in new tab) is an organisation that, among other projects, specialises in facial reconstructions of prehistoric humans. Its software is based on the pioneering methods of Soviet archaeologist and anthropologist Mikhail Gerasimov, and essentially is able to layer soft tissue over a given cranial structure—and produce a representation of what that human being may have looked like. Its website is full of examples of serious archaeology, genetic and historical maps, and is a fascinating rabbit-hole to get lost in.
VIDEO GAMES
natureworldnews.com

7 Disturbing Facts That Reveal the Mean Side of Dolphins

Dolphins are famous for their reputable behaviors and tame impressions. Aside from that, they are also "incredibly intelligent", and had interacted with humans on almost a regular basis. However, many instances prove that dolphins can be more dangerous than you thought. Just like other species, they also tend to be...
ANIMALS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Seventeen Are ‘Darl+ing’ on Their First English-Language Song

Click here to read the full article. Seventeen have dropped new song “Darl+ing.” The single will appear on their upcoming fourth album, which will arrive in May. The band first teased the track last week. In the track’s accompanying video, Seventeen — S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — are hanging out in a tranquil, dreamy space when a shadow is cast that introduces a darker side to the clip and tips to the challenges a relationship can experience. “You know without you, I’m so lonely/When you’re not here, 911 calling,” they sing on...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
dailygalaxy.com

Hidden Factor in Human Evolution to Scientists Create RNA That Evolves on Its Own (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from A New Place for Consciousness in Our Understanding of the Universe to Installing the World’s Highest Weather Station on Mount Everest to Military Memo Deepens Possible Interstellar Meteor Mystery, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy