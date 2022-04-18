NI election 2022: How many candidates is each party running?

Unless you have been under a political rock for the past few weeks, you could not have missed the emergence of a “khaki election”. Obviously thinking it is a vote-winner and a Coalition strength, the Morrison government is hell-bent on putting national security and defence front and centre in the lead-up to the May election. It becomes glaringly obvious if you look at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s schedule in March. From a major foreign policy speech to the Lowy Institute on March 7 through to his visit to Perth on March 16-17, Morrison has announced seven major initiatives on national security...

POLITICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO