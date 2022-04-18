ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NI election 2022: How many candidates is each party running?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime is ticking away before the Northern Ireland Assembly election on Thursday 5 My....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

NI Assembly: Michelle O'Neill wants executive formed after election

Michelle O'Neill has said she will look to other party leaders to form an executive after May's election. The Sinn Féin deputy president said there was no "other show in town" but power-sharing. MLAs met at Stormont for the final time on Thursday before the assembly election campaign starts...
WORLD
BBC

NI election 2022: Which MLAs are standing down from Stormont?

The Northern Ireland Assembly election is getting nearer and candidates have already been pounding the pavements appealing for people to vote for them. But a few familiar faces will be missing from the election posters. Some have chosen to retire or to move on to other things, while others were...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ireland#Northern Ireland Assembly#Constituencies#Time
BBC

The battle for votes in the council election

Voting has already started in election 2022. The first postal ballots went out on Thursday and some will already have been completed and returned over the Easter weekend. These votes and those cast in person at polling places on Thursday 5 May will decide who runs local government and the essential services it provides over the next five years.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Ex-asylum seeker doctor 'shocked' by Rwanda plan

A doctor who fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old has said he is "shocked", after hearing some asylum seekers will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans. The government said the £120m scheme would cut people trafficking. Dr Waheed Arian grew up "hiding" from rockets and bombs...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Abortion in NI: Westminster to intervene on services after election

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said he will intervene further on abortion services for Northern Ireland after the assembly election in May. Northern Ireland's abortion laws changed in 2020 after Westminster acted during the absence of devolution. But the commissioning of services had been stalled due to political disagreement.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

The Morrison government wants a 'khaki' election. How do the two major parties stack up on national security?

Unless you have been under a political rock for the past few weeks, you could not have missed the emergence of a “khaki election”. Obviously thinking it is a vote-winner and a Coalition strength, the Morrison government is hell-bent on putting national security and defence front and centre in the lead-up to the May election. It becomes glaringly obvious if you look at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s schedule in March. From a major foreign policy speech to the Lowy Institute on March 7 through to his visit to Perth on March 16-17, Morrison has announced seven major initiatives on national security...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Four Philippine Presidential Candidates, Including Pacquiao, Won't Quit Race

MANILA (Reuters) - Four Philippine presidential candidates, including retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao, quelled speculation they were withdrawing from the race and said they remained alternative choices to frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Manila city mayor Francisco Domagoso, Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Defence Secretary Norberto Gonzales, in a joint press...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Hundreds of Imran Khan supporters join rally in London in support of ousted Pakistani prime minister one week after he lost no-confidence vote

Hundreds of supporters of Imran Khan have rallied in London is to show their support after he was ousted as Pakistani prime minister. The former cricket star turned politician was removed from office last week after losing a contentious no-confidence vote in his leadership. The 69-year-old has denounced the results...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson goes to war: PM will try to use Ukraine invasion to see off attacks over his Partygate lawbreaking fine in the Commons TODAY after speaking with world leaders including Joe Biden about the 'perilous' conflict

Boris Johnson will speak with Joe Biden and other worlds leaders about the continuing war in Ukraine before addressing MPs over Partygate later as he seeks to use the conflict as leverage. He will take part in a virtual meeting with leaders of G7 and other nations from Downing Street...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy