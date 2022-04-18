ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

By NOAH TRISTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vW1Rb_0fCECDi300
1 of 4

Even in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals, Hunter Greene has a chance to stand out.

The Cincinnati rookie went toe-to-toe with the powerful Dodgers on Saturday night, shutting them out for five innings before Trea Turner finally hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth. In just his second big league start, Greene threw 39 pitches that were 100 mph or faster, the most since pitch tracking began in 2008.

According to Statcast, Greene is averaging 100 mph with his four-seam fastball so far.

Greene is ranked as baseball’s No. 22 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He’s one of a handful of noteworthy newcomers who have debuted in this young season. Here are a few others:

— Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (No. 1 in MLB Pipeline’s prospect rankings): The No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, Witt started with a flourish, hitting a key double in a win on opening day. At this point, however, the 21-year-old shortstop is batting just .156.

— Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (No. 3): Jarred Kelenic had a difficult debut last year, and Rodríguez, another Seattle outfield prospect, is struggling so far at the plate as well. He’s 4 for 32.

— Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (No. 4): There’s a symbolic passing of the torch in progress in Detroit, with Miguel Cabrera closing in on 3,000 hits while Torkelson shows off his power. The top pick in the 2020 draft has homered twice in his first nine games.

— C.J. Abrams, Padres (No. 9): The injury to Fernando Tatis Jr. gives Abrams an opportunity, but the 21-year-old shortstop is 3 for 26 so far. He did hit his first career homer Thursday.

— Nick Lodolo, Reds (No. 41): The 24-year-old lefty could form a nice partnership with Greene in Cincinnati for years to come. He made his debut Wednesday, allowing five runs in four innings in a start against Cleveland.

— Bryson Stott, Phillies (No. 44): Stott has already started at second, third and shortstop for Philadelphia, but he’s 4 for 26 with just one extra-base hit.

— MacKenzie Gore, Padres (No. 85): The No. 3 pick in the 2017 draft, Gore finally made his big league debut Friday, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings against Atlanta. Gore was one of the game’s top prospects, but he struggled at Triple-A last year, and his current MLB Pipeline ranking suggests expectations are more tempered now.

— Matt Brash, Mariners (No. 97): Brash wasn’t selected until the 113th pick of the 2019 draft, but he tore through two levels of the minors last year, then made his Mariners debut this past week without ever pitching in Triple-A. In two starts for Seattle, he went 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA, and he earned his first win Sunday against Houston.

— Seiya Suzuki, Cubs: The 27-year-old outfielder is closer to a finished product than a prospect after coming over from Japan, but adjusting to the major leagues isn’t easy. Chicago has to be thrilled with his start — he’s 10 for 25 at the plate with four home runs.

— Steven Kwan, Guardians: The 24-year-old Kwan isn’t in MLB Pipeline’s top 100, but he’s putting himself in the Rookie of the Year discussion early after going 8 for 10 with three walks in his first three games. He’s now hitting .385.

TRIVIA TIME

Who was the last Rookie of the Year whose team won the World Series that same season?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered three times at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night in Toronto’s 6-4 win over New York. Two of his homers were off Gerrit Cole, who later tipped his cap after Guerrero doubled off him.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Mets are off to a good start under new manager Buck Showalter, but New York let one get away Monday. The Mets had a 4-0 lead in the eighth inning — and a win probability of 97.3%, according to Statcast — but then Philadelphia scored five runs in the bottom of the inning and won 5-4.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Buster Posey earned National League honors in 2010, the same year his San Francisco Giants won it all.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire riding pine for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will return to the bench with Yasmani Grandal taking over at catcher after a game as the designated hitter. Gavin Sheets will take a turn at designated hitter and bat sixth Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox to begin a three-game series. Cleveland had an 80-82...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Dodgers and Braves meet in series rubber match

Atlanta Braves (6-7, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-3, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Braves +114; over/under is 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Reds try to end road skid, take on the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (2-10, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -194, Reds +166; over/under is 8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#San Francisco Giants#Statcast Greene#Royals#Padres
The Associated Press

Red Sox face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (6-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0, 11.81 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, five strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (2-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks face the Nationals looking to stop road slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-6, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -129, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Astros and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (7-4, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-5, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -135, Astros +115; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Brewers host the Pirates, try to extend home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -244, Pirates +200; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Cubs and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (6-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-5, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104 BOTTOM LINE: The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Cardinals face the Marlins leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Miami had a 67-95...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury. Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances. A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially...
MLB
FOX Sports

Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Tuesday night to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy