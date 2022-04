ST. AGATHA — Wisdom Middle/High School has announced the first-semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. The following were included. High honors: Jordan Clavette, Alex Deschaine, Shelby Guerrette, Paige Labrie, Nicholas Lavoie, Jack Michaud, Carter Pelletier, Madysen Picard, Autumn Roy, Sam Roy, Owen Sirois, Ashley Stevens and Connor Thamsen; honors: Shayna Albert, Jackson Dube and Reece Pelletier.

SAINT AGATHA, ME ・ 23 DAYS AGO