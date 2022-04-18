Hoppy holiday at Gowanda Elementary

Richland, WA — This week the Richland School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Elementary School #11 in West Richland. Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Badger Mountain Elementary will become Desert Sky Elementary. The choice was made to reflect some of the favorite natural features of the area.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The April 18th performance of CATS at the Clemens Center has been moved to a newly added performance on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. This is due to labor shortages. All tickets for the Monday, April 18th performance will be honored for the April 21 show.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cops care for kids will host their 2nd annual Charity golf outing at La Tourette Golf Course on Friday, May 6, starting at noon. To participate, registration is required. Register your foursome online at: Copscareforkids.org. Registration will start at noon, followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m....
