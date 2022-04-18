ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gowanda, NY

Hoppy holiday at Gowanda Elementary

Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very special visitor delighted students at Gowanda Elementary...

KEPR

Badger Mountain Elementary to become Desert Sky Elementary

Richland, WA — This week the Richland School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Elementary School #11 in West Richland. Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Badger Mountain Elementary will become Desert Sky Elementary. The choice was made to reflect some of the favorite natural features of the area.
RICHLAND, WA

