The National Gallery of Art is bringing back its special evening program this spring. But, for the first time, the events will be held at the museum’s West Building. The National Gallery will be opening its doors to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 14, May 12 and June 9. The events will feature music, performances, pop-up experiences and art-making activities, according to a press release. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

VISUAL ART ・ 28 DAYS AGO