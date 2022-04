In overtime of Game 6 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinal, New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier gave the team its most iconic goal of the season and one of the most iconic in the Barry Trotz era. He stole the puck in the offensive zone and fired a quick shot past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the game-winning overtime goal. While the Islanders lost the series in seven games, the goal closed out the Nassau Coliseum in style.

ELMONT, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO