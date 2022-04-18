Manchester United Women U-21 Crowned Champions of Women's Academy League Northern Division

Manchester United Women's U-21 defeated Everton Women's U-21 by a score of 3-0 to win the Women's Academy League Northern Division title. The Red Devils overtook Aston Villa in the league table to secure the crown.

Academy Coach, Charlotte Healy's team will face Southern Division holders Chelsea Women's Academy team in a two-legged play-off final for the overall league title on 20th April 2022.

The West London-based side will host the first leg of the finals. The second leg will be hosted by the Mancunians on 27th April 2022. The play-off finals will be played with an away-goal advantage and fans will be allowed to attend the finals at the stadium.

Yesterday's crucial fixture, which decided the Red Devil's fate, wasn't streamed live on any of the licensed streaming platforms. As it stands, a decision regarding the streaming rights of the WSL Academy Championship play-off finals is unknown.

Last month, the Academy League Cup final was broadcasted all over the world free of charge through the FA Player. The supporters club of both Chelsea and Manchester United are trying their best to get approval regarding the streaming platform since both clubs have a strong network of supporters who adore Women's football.

In the academy side's historic win against Everton, forward Maria Edwards scored a hattrick, which enabled her team to secure the much-needed victory with ease and authority.

The former championship boxer, who joined the red side of Manchester from their noisy neighbor's academy, went on to put in another stellar performance after appearing consistently on the scoresheet in the previous games along with the frontend of Karna Solskjaer, Alyssa Aherne, and Eleanor Ashton.

The majority of the fans were impressed with Keira Barry. The young England U-17 player assisted Maria Edwards through a key build-up to Manchester United's first goal of the game.

Midfielder Rebecca May was fouled by Everton inside the six-yard box, leading to a spot-kick, which was easily converted into a decisive second goal by Maria Edwards.

Carrie Jones received rave feedback from many match-going fans for her impressive display in the middle of the pitch. One fan described her as a "defender's nightmare" due to her ball retention ability within congested tight spaces.

She had recently played for the Wales National team, putting in a strong performance against France during the international break. Yesterday, she was unlucky to miss out on a goal.

Goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel kept another clean sheet for the Red Devils. The Wales U-19 National team keeper of Indian Origin has proved her consistency at the biggest stages of the academy games, even highlighting her qualities in distribution with the ball across the field. Her fine form has been imperative in guiding Manchester United to the completion of a successful season in both league and cup ties.

Huge credit goes to coach Charlotte Healy and her backroom staff for motivating the whole squad through various ups and downs in each game. The current campaign was her first full season, coaching the U-21 comrades. Due to her persistent efforts, the team will be known as one of the best Women's football academies in the country.

These experiences will be highly beneficial to each young player at both domestic and international levels within Charlotte Healy's camp. A win against Chelsea would be a massive boost to the whole side's confidence. The future looks inevitably promising for the young girls moving forward.

