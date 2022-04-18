ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

One killed, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Pomona; Second fatal crash in 24 hour span

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in Pomona Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Dupont Street, though the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately available.

Authorities disclosed that multiple people were rushed to hospitals for treatment, though they did not verify exactly how many injuries were sustained in the incident.

One person, a male, is said to have died at the hospital.

His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A few roads in the surrounding area were closed as authorities investigated the incident and cleared debris from roadways. They were reopened again just prior to 9 p.m.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.

This was the second fatal crash that occurred in the Pomona area within 24 hours Sunday, after three people were killed in a series of related crashes in the early morning hours.

