ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lisa Bielawa Curates a Playlist

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 2 days ago

Composer, producer, and vocalist Lisa Bielawa is a Rome Prize winner in Musical...

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

H.E.R. Has Mastered the Art of Songwriting

Celebrated among fans and critics for her vulnerability and poetic lyricism, R&B’s H.E.R. has perfected what her audience often refers to as the “post-breakup ballad,” though her music style knows no bounds. Earlier this month, the singer, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, secured her fourth GRAMMY...
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Top folk singer to lead workshop before show

A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Radu Lupu: Five key performances

We have the Leeds Piano Competition to thank for first showcasing the unique poetry of Radu Lupu’s playing: the young Romanian pianist won first prize there in 1969. That success launched his international career, but as the years went by he became a more and more reticent performer, both in the concert hall and on disc. Yet every rare opportunity to hear him was a reminder of just how special a pianist he was, in a repertory that extended from Mozart and Beethoven to Bartók and Janáček, and who was quite peerless in Schubert, Schumann and Brahms. Here are just a few examples of his art.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hall#Lincoln Center#Rome#The Ny Phil Biennial#National Cathedral#Rouen Opera#Maxxi Museum#Helsinki Music Center
operawire.com

Teatro delle Muse Announces its 2022 Season

The Fondazione Teatro delle Muse has announced its 2022 season which will feature two new productions. Alessio Cacciamani stars as Verdi’s “Attila” with Fabian Veloz, Marta Torbidoni, and Sergey Radchenko. Marco Guidarini conducts the production by Mariano Bauduin. The production will feature the Orchestra Sinfonica “Gioachino Rossini” and the Coro Lirico Marchigiano “Vincenzo Bellini.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
blavity.com

Exclusive: Erica Campbell Dishes About Easter 'Verzuz,' New Music And 'Uncensored' Episode

Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell has been a staple since the ‘90s when she and her sister Tina, as the award-winning duo Mary Mary, became widely known for their contributions to contemporary gospel music with such hits as “Shackles” and “God in Me.” Since then, Campbell has accumulated immense success in the music industry and has even added actress, author and radio personality to her list of professional titles.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

GRAE showcases polished sound, potential with nostalgia-themed debut album ‘Whiplash’

“Boxes,” the first track of GRAE’s debut album Whiplash, greets listeners with a four-second cacophony of mangled guitars in their left ear before diving into a bassline, which permeates the record. On the April 15 release, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter reflects on her past, pieces her shards together and moves forward in the jarring LP. The 11 tracks serve to express a colorful, turbulent coming-of-age journey.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

WPDH Interview With Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad)

WPDH had the chance to speak with Mark Farner (former singer/guitarist of Grand Funk Railroad) ahead of his show in Sugar Loaf, NY April 23. Mark Farner talks about his current band, Grand Funk Railroad selling out Shea Stadium faster than the Beatles, new music coming with Mark Slaughter, and more. Check out the full interview with WPDH's Tigman in the audio file below.
MUSIC
Deadline

Courtney Conwell Named Partner At Curate

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE:  Curate Management founder Britton Rizzio has promoted TV and film literary manager Courtney Conwell to partner, Deadline has learned. Rizzio formed Curate in November to provide a hands-on and global approach to representation and saw a coveted roster of clients align with the new venture, one of the few female-owned literary management firms in Hollywood. “I’m thrilled to be able to elevate Courtney and have always seen her as a leader. She’s forward-thinking, doesn’t settle for status quo, and is a fierce protector of her clients’ voices,” Rizzio tells Deadline. “Curate represents innovative and...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Jazzed for Mulberry Music Festival

St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland presents the Mulberry Music Festival: Jazz, featuring Joseph Brotherton, the Kelly Bell Band, Carly Harvey, and headlined by Sharón Clark on Friday, June 17, beginning at 6 p.m. on the College’s Townhouse Green. The event is free of charge and open to the public. It will […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Jazzed for Mulberry Music Festival appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Noisecreep

Joey Jordison Left Out of 2022 Grammy ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

There are almost always some head-scratching omissions from the "In Memoriam" segment at the Grammys, and this year saw the omissions of longtime Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues among others. Jordison was...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy