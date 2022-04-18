ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Tehran warns Israel on making 'tiniest move' against Iran

ABC News
ABC News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGUWc_0fCE7bGb00

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Monday warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran.

He spoke as talks stalled in Vienna over a deal to rein in Iran's nuclear capabilities, which Tehran says are used for peaceful purposes. Israel opposes a deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear program or its military activities across the region. Israeli officials have said they will unilaterally do what’s necessary to protect their country.

Raisi addressed Israel directly during a speech at an annual parade of Iran's armed forces.

“If the tiniest move by you happens against nation of Iran, center of the Zionist regime will be destination of our armed forces,” Raisi said, referring to Tel Aviv.

Raisi did not elaborate but said Iran watches any move by Israel “closely.”

Iran has not recognized Israel since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the pro-West monarchy and brought Islamists to power. It supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Raisi said that Iran’s military power is a deterrent. He said army managed to improve its capabilities despite years of sanctions on the country over Tehran’s nuclear program. Monday's parade showcased jet fighters, helicopters, drones and air defense systems as well as military tanks, missiles and naval vessels.

Israel in recent years improved relations with neighboring Arab nations in the Persian Gulf, which has angered Iran's leaders. Tehran also has blamed Israel for the sabotage of its nuclear sites and the assassinations of its nuclear scientists.

The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.

U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had an organized military nuclear program until 2003. Iran insists its nuclear program has aimed at generating power and for medical purposes.

Comments / 7

American Patriot
18h ago

Seems like today , everyone is threatening everyone , instead of threatening War , " WHY"? can't we all find a way to live together in peace and take care of each other.

Reply
2
Darrell Nelson
19h ago

should have made Iran a glass parking lot decades age, do not forget 444 days.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Hezbollah#Hamas#Iranian#Zionist#Islamists#Anti Israeli#Arab
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. is reportedly planning on sending captured Soviet-era tech to Ukraine

In a recent Whitehouse press release, it has been announced that various Soviet-era anti-aircraft defense systems acquired by the United States over the years are to be gifted to Ukrainian military forces to aid in their fight to defend their country. First reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these systems were initially captured by the United States through a variety of means for intelligence analysis and training purposes.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Bangor Daily News

Letter: World War III has already started

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Could someone explain why Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is still happening? The U.S. and NATO do not want to put troops and aircraft into Ukraine because Putin has nuclear weapons. If Putin invades one of the NATO countries, will we use the same excuse to allow him to do whatever he wants?
MILITARY
Palm Beach Daily News

This is how World War III begins

The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected. Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

613K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy