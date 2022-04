The World Health Organization is investigating a series of severe hepatitis cases in young children. The United Kingdom has identified 74 cases of severe acute hepatitis since an original 10 were reported in central Scotland earlier this month. The cause of the "unexpected significant increase" of cases is "unknown," the WHO said in a news release Friday. The children affected, described by WHO as previously healthy, are between the ages of 11 months and five years old.

