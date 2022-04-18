ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Manchester City being pushed over Erling Haaland plans

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SISOW_0fCE6wWP00

What the papers say

Manchester City are reportedly being pushed by Borussia Dortmund over their plans for Erling Haaland. The Sun says Dortmund maintain nothing has been agreed but they want to know as soon as possible if the striker will be leaving. The 21-year-old’s father Alfe-Inge, who played for City from 2000-2003, is leading negotiations and is understood to be happy for his son to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool have ‘sounded out’ Barcelona teenager Gavi about a possible transfer this summer, the Express refers to Spanish outlet Sport as reporting . The midfielder, 17, has appeared 39 times for Barca in the current campaign across all competitions, and has contributed two goals along with six assists in LaLiga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IWmN_0fCE6wWP00
Dean Henderson has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United are said to be willing to pay a significant portion of Dean Henderson‘s wages so he can reignite his career on loan next season. The England international is languishing on the bench due to David de Gea being first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford. Club bosses will chip in half of the 25-year-old’s wages if he goes out on loan amid interest from Fulham and Bournemouth , according to the Sun.

The Mirror says West Ham are edging closer to signing 21-year-old Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard. The paper reports the Hammers will try to lure the centre-back, who has impressed on loan at Hull and Salford, with the promise of first-team football in the capital.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Edon Zhegrova: Lille’s 23-year-old Kosovan winger could soon be poached by Arsenal, according to Sky Sports which cites Teamtalk.

Gleison Bremer: Italian outlet Tuttomercato reports Newcastle are considering renewing their interest in Torino’s 25-year-old Brazilian defender, who has also piqued the interest of the Gunners and Tottenham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United interview Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United have interviewed Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag in their search for a replacement for Ralf Rangnick, the Daily Mail reports. The 52-year-old apparently had an interview on Monday, but the Old Trafford club are also looking to speak to Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. High hopes for a deal with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have died down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

A jury has been chosen and opening statements are set to begin in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. After a selection process that saw many prospective jurors air their disdain for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Johnny Depp: My use of substances is to numb myself, not to party

Johnny Depp says his consumption of drugs and alcohol over the years has never been “for a party” but rather to numb himself from “the ghosts from my youth”. The actor said his “substance abuse” had been “grossly embellished” by Amber Heard and that many of her allegations were “plainly false.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
David De Gea
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Gleison Bremer
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Edon Zhegrova
The US Sun

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son. The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Ronaldo was understandably left out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Sun#Gavi#Express#Spanish#Old Trafford#Fulham#Mirror#Hammers#Hull
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola shuts down Erling Haaland transfer talk and refuses to open up on Manchester City agreeing a £500,000-a-week deal with the Borussia Dortmund striker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the club's reported transfer target Erling Haaland. Sportsmail revealed that City's pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star had taken a significant step forward as the club agreed terms with the player's representatives. It is understood that a suitable financial package -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
newschain

Football rumours: AC Milan want to sign Raheem Sterling if takeover successful

AC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro. The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ralf Rangnick says Man Utd ‘just have to admit’ Liverpool are better than them

Ralf Rangnick admitted he was embarrassed after watching his Manchester United side get thoroughly outplayed as Liverpool returned to the top of the table with a 4-0 win. United barely got a touch of the ball as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in control before half-time, and though a change of formation briefly helped United improve after the break, further goals from Sadio Mane and Salah finished them off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy