KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Finalists

Following a great WPIAL basketball season, it's now time to vote for the KDKA Radio Super 7 Award winners for the 2021-2022 season. Below are the three finalists for each WPIAL classification, as well as the Pittsburgh City League.

BOYS

WPIAL Class 6A

• Dante DePante, Central Catholic : The leading scorer for the Vikings at nearly 20 points per game, the junior led Central Catholic to the WPIAL semifinals.

• Royce Parham, North Hills : A nightly triple-double threat, the sophomore helped the Indians to a WPIAL title game appearance and 24 consecutive wins to begin the season.

• Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel : Led the Foxes to the WPIAL title and the PIAA semifinals by scoring more than 20 points per game and becoming the all-time scorer in Fox Chapel history.

WPIAL Class 5A

• Keondre DeShields, Laurel Highlands : The high flying junior helped Laurel Highlands to 27 wins and a WPIAL title by scoring over 20 points per game.

• Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands : One of the top multi-sport recruits in WPIAL history, Gallagher averaged over 18 points per game and knocked down winning free throws to claim a WPIAL championship.

• Mike Wells, New Castle : A top local football recruit, Wells finished his career as New Castle’s second all-time scorer and took the Canes to the WPIAL and PIAA finals.

WPIAL Class 4A

• Brandin Cummings, Lincoln Park : The sophomore leader of a star-studded lineup, Cummings — a D1 recruit like his brother Nelly, who is now at Pitt — averaged over 20 points per game as the Leopards made the WPIAL semifinals.

• Markus Frank, Quaker Valley : Half of QV’s title winning star duo, Frank finished the regular season as the WPIAL’s fifth leading scorer at 27.5 points per game.

• Adou Thiero, Quaker Valley : The senior averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game to lead the Quakers to the WPIAL Championship. He has picked up several Division I offers, including Pitt, Maryland and Kentucky.

WPIAL Class 3A

• Bryce Epps, South Allegheny : Scored over 21 points per game as the Gladiators won 20 games and reached the WPIAL and PIAA semifinals.

• Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley : Wrapped up the regular season as the district’s fourth leading scorer at 29.9 points per game, as the Ironmen reached the quarterfinals.

• DJ Walker, Aliquippa : An exceptional two-sport athlete who won a PIAA football title and finished runner-up in the PIAA basketball championships with the Quips while scoring 13 points per game.

WPIAL Class 2A

• Chris Barrish, Carmichaels : Barrish drove the Mikes to a 14-5 record by scoring nearly 22 points per game in the regular season.

• Jake DiMichele, OLSH : One of the top scorers in WPIAL history, DiMichele finished second in scoring in the district, scoring around 33 points per game. OLSH claimed the WPIAL and PIAA title and tied the PIAA record with 68 straight wins.

• Owen Norman, Fort Cherry : The junior scored nearly 18 points per game as the Rangers reached the WPIAL title game and PIAA second round.

WPIAL Class 1A

• Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy : The WPIAL’s leading scorer, Cugini averaged over 36 points per game and, as a junior, and is on pace to become the district’s all-time scorer next year.

• Jaden Gales, Bishop Canevin : The leading scorer at over 17 points per game for the Crusaders, which racked up 25 wins and won WPIAL and PIAA titles.

• Kevaughn Price, Bishop Canevin : The senior scored over 15 points per game as the Crusaders finished the season with 18 straight wins.

City League

• Ashton Giannetti, Carrick : Also an accomplished baseball player, the City League’s leading scorer put up nearly 25 points per game.

• Dame Givner, Obama Academy : The City League’s version of Dame Time, the freshman scored 18 points per game and helped the Eagles to the PIAA first round.

• Sam Kelly, Allderdice : The leader of a balanced attack scored 10 points per game for the Dragons, which claimed a City League crown and reached the PIAA second round.

GIRLS

WPIAL Class 6A

• Ashleigh Connor, Mt. Lebanon : The seven leading scorer in the WPIAL, Connor — a St. Louis recruit, scored nearly 22 points per game as the Blue Devils won the WPIAL title and reached Hershey.

• Emma Dziezgowski, Bethel Park: The second leading scorer in Class 6A, the senior averaged 20 points per game and over 7 rebounds per game. She is committed to Saginaw Valley State.

• Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny : The junior, who is already committed to Pitt, helped the Tigers to 21 wins this season by scoring nearly 14 points per game.

WPIAL Class 5A

• Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley : One of the top rated recruits in the country, the Pitt commit capped an excellent career with just six losses in four years. She scored over 17 points per game this year.

• Perri Page, Chartiers Valley : Page, a Columbia commit who is the daughter of Pitt great Julius Page, scored around 16 points per game for the Colts, which reached the WPIAL and PIAA title games.

• Maddie Webber, South Fayette : The junior helped the Lions pull a WPIAL title game stunner over Chartiers Valley and scored over 18 points per game.

WPIAL Class 4A

• Maddie Boyer, Knoch : Boyer averaged nearly 15 points per game and grabbed over eight rebounds per contest for the Knights, which won 22 games and reached the WPIAL finals.

• Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk : Just a sophomore, Fusetti developed a knack for big performances in big games, including 29 in the PIAA second round. Blackhawk went 26-1 and won the WPIAL title over Knoch.

• Payton List, Beaver Area : One of the most well-rounded athletes in WPIAL history, the Virginia Tech softball recruit also starred on the volleyball and basketball courts this year, finishing fifth in the district with 23.2 points pregame.

WPIAL Class 3A

• Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic : The junior, who is committed to Akron, scored over 15 points per game as the Trojanettes won the WPIAL championship and reached the PIAA semifinals.

• Renae Mohrbacher, Freedom : Also a strong soccer player, Mohrbacher averaged over 15 points per game to aid the Bulldogs to runner-up finishes in the WPIAL and PIAA finals.

• Alayna Rocco, North Catholic : The sophomore scored 17 points per game, pacing North Catholic to the WPIAL title.

WPIAL Class 2A

• Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle : The WPIAL’s third leading scorer at almost 24 points per game in the regular season, Daly took the Rebels to the WPIAL semifinals.

• Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock : The Lancers were one of just two public schools to win state titles this year, and Haggerty was a big reason why, scoring almost 19 points per game.

• Neleh Nogay, Neshannock : The point guard of the Lancers, Nogay was an assist machine in Neshannock’s run to WPIAL and PIAA titles. Nogay is committed to Fordham to play softball.

WPIAL Class 1A

• Corynne Hauser, Rochester : The WPIAL’s leading scorer at 25.3 points per game in the regular season, Hauser helped the Rams to 16 wins and a quarterfinal appearance.

• Ashley Lippold, Bishop Canevin : The Crusaders made a surprising run to another district title this winter and Lippold led the way, averaging over 16 points per game.

• Mercedes Majors, Monessen : Majors put up over 19 points per game this season, as the Greyhounds won 17 games and reached the state playoffs.

City League

﻿• Zaniya Murray, Allderdice : The Fairmont State commit had a stellar season on the court to help Allderdice to the City League title game.

• Samaree Perkins, Obama Academy : A 1,000 point scorer who paced Obama to a City League title, Perkins scored over 15 points per game this year.

• Piper Reck, Allderdice : Reck averaged over 15 points per game for the Dragons, which finished as City League runner-up.