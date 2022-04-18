Audacy's Alternalido playlist for April 17 ft. Cypress Hill, COASTCITY, and Tropa Magica

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Cypress Hill!

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, April 17:

Tropa Magica - Chalino Y Sus 7 Balazos

Girl Ultra & Little Jesus - Punk

Lildami - Mediterrani

Cypress Hill - Certified

Cypress Hill - Champion Sound

Chancha Via Circuito & El Buho - Oruga

Acid Reign - Diversity

2Mex & Dj Breeze - Return Of The Sun God

Homeboy Sandman - Lightning Bolt, Lightning Rod

Sara Hebe & Ana Tijoux - Almacen De Datos

Joaquin Daniels - Forward

COASTCITY - Purple and Prince

Jorge Drexler and C Tangane - Tocarte

