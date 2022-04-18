ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Audacy's Alternalido playlist for April 17 ft. Cypress Hill, COASTCITY, and Tropa Magica

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Blc0_0fCE6pLK00

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Cypress Hill!

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, April 17:

Tropa Magica - Chalino Y Sus 7 Balazos
Girl Ultra & Little Jesus - Punk
Lildami - Mediterrani
Cypress Hill - Certified
Cypress Hill - Champion Sound
Chancha Via Circuito & El Buho - Oruga
Acid Reign - Diversity
2Mex & Dj Breeze - Return Of The Sun God
Homeboy Sandman - Lightning Bolt, Lightning Rod
Sara Hebe & Ana Tijoux - Almacen De Datos
Joaquin Daniels - Forward
COASTCITY - Purple and Prince
Jorge Drexler and C Tangane - Tocarte

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bob Dylan Announces Imminent West Coast Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. The question of whether and when Bob Dylan will go further west in his concert dates was resolved Monday morning, as the artist’s website revealed a run of 14 new shows, all of them along the west coast, commencing not much more than a month from now. The first of the newly announced shows is May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and the last is June 18 in San Diego. In-between will come concerts in Seattle, Eugene, Redding, Oakland and Los Angeles. The latter two California cities will each get a three-night stand in a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Drexler
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Festival: Day two underway

INDIO (CNS) - Day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club with a jam-packed lineup that features festival staples and newcomers, a goodbye performance and the possibility of unreleased music being debuted by one of hip-hop's biggest stars. A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain The post Coachella Festival: Day two underway appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastcity#Subsuelo#Alt 103 7#Alt 94 7#Alt 94 9#Alt Roots#Megan Holiday#The Audacy App Sign
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Variety

Judge Awards Kaskade $8 Million Over Canceled Shows at Las Vegas’ KAOS Nightclub

Click here to read the full article. A Nevada federal judge has ordered the owners of Las Vegas’ KAOS nightclub to pay DJ-artist Kaskade nearly $8 million after the venue cancelled his his $300,000 per night residency. The U.S. District Court in Nevada made its decision Friday following a bench trial in November, and ruled in favor of and awarded $7,950,000 to Kaskade (real name: Ryan Raddon) and Big City Dynasty Corp. and against defendant FP Holdings, a limited partnership connected to Palms’ parent company Red Rocks Resorts Inc. The court also awarded Kaskade and Big City legal fees for FP’s breach of contract. Kaskade was represented by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
News Channel Nebraska

Halsey love and power tour 2022 dates!

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/halsey-love-and-power-tour-2022/. Just announced the Halsey Love and Power Tour Dates 2022! The country rock star unveiled plans for a multiple concert dates spanning across the U.S. starting in April 2022. It is Halsey’s first major tour since 2022. The Love and Power Tour will feature special guests...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Arooj Aftab, the Grammy-winning Pakistani singer serenading Coachella

Fresh off of her historic Grammy win, the Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has added another feather to her cap with a debut at the much-touted Coachella music festival. - 'A high' - With three studio albums, Aftab mere weeks ago made history in becoming the first Pakistani solo vocalist to nab a Grammy, winning for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best Global Performance category.
WORLD
thedailytexan.com

The Daily Texan’s pre-SXSW playlist for festival-goers

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 11, 2022 SXSW flipbook. A beacon for local creatives, international talent and stellar live performances, South by Southwest attracts hundreds of artists from all corners of the world to Austin. The Daily Texan has compiled a list of songs from the festival’s lineup to get attendees in the mood for the week-long celebration of music.
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Billie Eilish Brings Out Blur’s Damon Albarn for Gorillaz Classic at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish already made history as the youngest person to headline Coachella when she took the stage on Saturday night. So it may have been surprising to her young fans that among her guest stars was a 54-year-old: Damon Albarn, of Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, the Bad and the Queen fame. Appropriately, he joined in for the song “Getting Older,” after which she helped cover Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” (with Posdnuos of De La Soul lending a hand). FEEL GOOD INC ✨@billieeilish x @Damonalbarn at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/c32dMfF4LN — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) April 17,...
MUSIC
Complex

‘Verzuz’ Reveals Schedule for Spring-Summer 2022, Including First-Ever Label Matchup and Cypress Hill vs. Onyx

Verzuz is gearing up for more battles between artists—and, for the very first time, a label matchup. The music series took to Instagram this week to share some details about its forthcoming competitions, with Mary Mary versus BeBe & CeCe Winans slated for Easter on April 17. The next bout will take place on May 8, celebrating Mother’s Day, though Verzuz blurred out the names, making it anyone’s guess as to who’s performing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy