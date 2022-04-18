Audacy's Alternalido playlist for April 17 ft. Cypress Hill, COASTCITY, and Tropa Magica
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.
This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .
Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.
This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Cypress Hill!
This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, April 17:
Tropa Magica - Chalino Y Sus 7 Balazos
Girl Ultra & Little Jesus - Punk
Lildami - Mediterrani
Cypress Hill - Certified
Cypress Hill - Champion Sound
Chancha Via Circuito & El Buho - Oruga
Acid Reign - Diversity
2Mex & Dj Breeze - Return Of The Sun God
Homeboy Sandman - Lightning Bolt, Lightning Rod
Sara Hebe & Ana Tijoux - Almacen De Datos
Joaquin Daniels - Forward
COASTCITY - Purple and Prince
Jorge Drexler and C Tangane - Tocarte
