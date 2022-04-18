ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hybrid Work Will Continue to Exist Indefinitely

By Howie Jones
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

A study indicated that 66% of business executives consider restructuring office spaces to suit a more scattered, hybrid workforce. It seems that hybrid work will continue to exist indefinitely.

Your workflows must catch up with the times. Hopefully, COVID is going down, but hybrid work is going up and will be around for a long time.

The management of personnel in different locations worldwide generates an urgent need to replace inefficient procedures with user-friendly digital workflows so that employees can choose their working conditions differently. The change to digital workflows is being driven by several phenomena — including increased virtual collaboration.

The Chief Innovation Officer of ServiceNow, led by Nerys Mutlow, an evangelist, describes the current state of affairs as “a tremendous fight for talent.” In contrast, if your procedures are excessively tied to the office, it makes it difficult for your hybrid workers to get work done — and you’re competing against another business that allows people to work on the devices of their choosing.

Complications in Shielding from Hybrid

The employee experience can be disconnected and unclear in the absence of digital procedures that link a business. In other words, the hybrid option is missing. For example, employees in one department may be required to send an email to have a query answered or a form filled out in another. Yet another option would be to depend on a support desk or a spreadsheet. But, according to Mutlow, these compartmentalized, inefficient procedures do not adapt to a scattered workforce because they are inadequate.

Inadequate work procedures cause discrepancies and make it challenging to clearly understand possible hazards and bottlenecks. In addition, manual techniques may compel workers to devote their attention to the wrong kind of activities. For example, according to Mutlow, after a salesperson has acquired a new client, the optimal use of their time is nurturing that connection and closing another sale with that customer.

Entering data into a customer relationship management system can cause a backlog, and businesses should consider that its sales team should be doing something else. Instead, we have to make things as easy as possible for individuals, Mutlow explains.

Using New Technology in Hybrid to Navigate Your Way Around

Integration with the technology on which your company now depends should be smooth across platforms. They should be available from whatever device an employee chooses to use. Leadership should tailor messages to the specific requirements of each employee. According to Mutlow, this is how you provide workers with the tools they need to manage their workload, prioritize activities, and improve processes, regardless of where they are located or where they conduct work.

Better tech and features increase productivity and provide managers with a better understanding of their hybrid/remote staff and how they conduct their work. Guy Kurlandski, a chief evangelist officer, compares managers of post-pandemic teams to a flier of an aircraft at night in the rain when the weather is terrible.

When you have the correct equipment, it doesn’t matter the weather outside — you’ll make it to your goal in one piece. Likewise, when you provide your team with the best software, tools, and tech — you will be on the path to more outstanding excellence in your workforce.

Maintaining your relevance

The normalization of remote and hybrid work correlates with many other organizational changes taking place. For example, many companies are shifting from a project-centric strategy toward a product-centric one. The latter may provide more effective customer service and create connections with them, but it requires a change in approach.

In reality, product-centric work entails forming cross-functional teams structured around the customer and employee journeys, among other things. Therefore, you’ll need the kind of digital technologies that link people and make collaboration simple, especially in a hybrid situation.

Employees must be able to spend their time on mission-critical activities, and businesses must be able to remain relevant in more uncertain markets, according to Mutlow. As workplaces continue to develop, workflows must keep up. At this moment in time, we must be more inventive than we have ever been before.

Repeat your business processes but learn to embrace the hybrid model

During the pandemic, many businesses relied on digital strategies to lay the groundwork for future expansion, providing the ability to grow swiftly due to easily accessible methods.

Every company may use the same hybrid advantages if they know where to look, and there is a plethora of information being shared to help companies adapt to the new changes in tech and the hybrid nature of work.

Conclusion

Several businesses have indicated that they will insist that their employees come back to the office. Unfortunately, this may be a decided mistake as it seems that COVID keeps rearing its ugly head. The best business advice we’re currently giving such businesses at this time is that they will want to prepare for all eventualities.

Businesses cannot plan for every economic situation, but at this time — the economic situation includes the possibility that hybrid will not be a choice in the future. Therefore, we can prepare by being hybrid ready and allowing employees to make some choices that give them work-life balance.

It’s time to up your game, up your technology, and find workable solutions to hybrid. Indeed, hybrid work will likely continue indefinitely.

Image Credit: Anna Shvets; Pexels; Thank you!

The post Hybrid Work Will Continue to Exist Indefinitely appeared first on Calendar .

Related
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
Money

Most Managers Say They'll Enforce 'Severe Consequences' on Workers Who Refuse to Return to the Office

Most managers say employees have been just as productive working at home than they were at the office, if not more. But they still want workers back at their desks. Of 3,500 managers surveyed in March by background check firm GoodHire, 73% said work-from-home productivity and engagement had either stayed the same or improved compared to in-office work. Despite that fact, 75% of managers said they preferred some type of in-person work, and 60% believe that a full-time return-to-office mandate is coming soon.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Productivity#Covid#Servicenow
Fortune

Remote work is helping Black entrepreneurs break with generational trauma

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even before remote work became a widely available option for workers as the world navigates a global pandemic, the ability to work anywhere with a laptop and an Internet connection has always been a fascinating part of entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
psychologytoday.com

How to Create a Thriving Hybrid and Remote Work Culture

Hybrid and remote work can lead to serious tensions around differences in time spent in the office. Leaders must create a work culture of “Excellence From Anywhere” that focuses on deliverables rather than where you work. The “Excellence From Anywhere” strategy involves adopting best practices for hybrid and...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit hits the highway Wednesday

Enterprise trucking fleets exist in an increasingly competitive landscape but also have more opportunities than ever before. Many fleets are adopting the newest technologies, and FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit will examine the components of a successful enterprise fleet. The summit begins at 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday, and you can...
INDUSTRY
GazetteXtra

Blackhawk Technical College virtual, hybrid options continuing past pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Blackhawk Technical College was prepared. It was already employing a platform called MyEd Choice, which allows students to choose how to attend classes—virtual, in-person or a hybrid model. So when the school had to close its campus in March 2020, BTC was able to allow students to continue attending classes quickly without being there in person. The learning support services staff at...
MILTON, WI
protocol.com

Retail will never be the same

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: How Kohl’s overhauled its tech strategy to deal with shifts in shopping habits caused by the pandemic, a former Microsoft employee accused the company of overlooking bribery schemes, and it’s marketing magic all the way down. Spin up. Tech companies still...
RETAIL
Phys.org

Study identifies most vital strategies for successfully implementing changes in industry

Organizations regularly need to implement change initiatives to stay current, update technology, improve efficiency, enter new markets or make other improvements. However, research has suggested that more than half of change initiatives attempted in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry fail. A new study from the University of Kansas has found that six change strategies are key to successful implementation and two of them are vital for highly successful, sustained change.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Contact Centers Double Down on AI to Solve Vexing CX Challenges

Alternately mind-numbing and infuriating, call center experiences are getting a refresh, bringing a more human touch to bear even though more automation is involved than ever. Rebranding as “contact centers” given the negative associations with “call centers,” the customer service segment is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) with all speed as major players make improvements to interactive voice recognition — and even the dreaded bots.
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Is hybrid work truly effective?

Burning questions of our time. Your thoughts on how much coworker interaction is too much:. I have definitely been experiencing social exhaustion. It’s comforting to know I’m not the only one. In my job, we went from coming into the office on an as-needed basis (probably under 10 hours/week) to working 100% in-person with 2 weeks’ notice. Combined with “optional” lunches and after-work gatherings, it’s a lot. I’ve taken more time off in the last 3 months than I did in the 15 months we worked remotely, and it’s absolutely because of the social exhaustion.—Shannon.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

