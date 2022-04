ESPN star Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday called Colin Kaepernick’s pursuit of coming back into the NFL, even if he has to work as a backup quarterback, “utter nonsense.”. Smith got the last word on ESPN’s “First Take” and said he was “sick” of the conversation about Kaepernick potentially getting back into the league after being out since 2016. The longtime commentator made clear he supported Kaepernick from the time he and the 49ers parted ways to the time he was set to work out for NFL teams during the 2019 season before a waiver issue ended the league-sponsored session.

