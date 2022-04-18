ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

A must-sell with riverfront views: County plans to sell West Pittston property

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bsewz_0fCE6JXQ00
Luzerne County Council is figuring out a plan to sell this property on Susquehanna Avenue in West Pittston that it acquired through a litigation settlement. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Luzerne County government is in the unusual position of owning a house in West Pittston and must figure out how to sell it.

County council members discussed options last week to seek bids or hire a Realtor.

The county recently acquired the house on Susquehanna Avenue as part of its settlement of 2018 litigation filed by Richard and Kimberly Hazzouri. The Hazzouris argued they were wrongly prevented from participating in a borough flood buyout program funded by disaster recovery assistance channeled through the county community development office after record 2011 Susquehanna River flooding.

The litigation settlement awarded $650,000 for the property — $585,000 from the county community development office, $50,000 from the county’s insurance carrier and $15,000 from West Pittston’s insurance carrier. Since the settlement was separate from a flood buyout that would require demolition, the county is free to sell the property to recoup some of the money lost paying the settlement, officials said.

During last week’s work session discussion, county Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said the property should be sold as soon as possible, which is why she was raising the subject with the full council instead of first reviewing options through the council real estate committee she chairs.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said she prefers accepting bids because it would take council longer to set up a process to seek, screen and choose a Realtor.

Councilman Kevin Lescavage suggested seeking proposals from Realtors and choosing the one offering the lowest commission rate. A Realtor can ensure the property is widely advertised, he said, noting West Coast buyers purchased two houses that sold in West Pittston in recent months

“So while local people weren’t stepping up to that price range, people from the West Coast purchased those similar houses,” Lescavage said.

McDermott said a Realtor listing would place the property on the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS, accessible to other real estate agents seeking properties for clients.

Councilman Chris Perry asked McDermott which option she recommends.

McDermott said she was not sure. She agreed bids may be the fastest option but said a Realtor may attract out-of-area buyers willing to pay more, which could justify the added time and expense.

Radle advocated seeking bids, saying there is already strong local interest in the property. She said she was aware of at least three serious inquiries.

Councilman Robert Schnee concurred with the bid strategy. Many buyers are making offers above asking prices because the demand for residential properties exceeds the supply in the current robust real estate market, he said.

“This is the perfect opportunity,” Schnee said.

Councilman Carl Bienias III proposed an idea to first seek bids and then consider a Realtor if the county is not satisfied with the response.

“I think we’re going to get a lot of bids on that property,” Schnee said.

McDermott said the county would have to set a minimum bid based on the appraised value. She agreed to research the county’s existing list of appraisers to inquire about valuing the property.

The $650,000 purchase price of the Hazzouri property was based on an appraisal of its pre-flood value.

Lescavage said he believes the county should seek at least $500,000 based on sales of similarly-sized properties.

The county’s law office has said in the past the minimum bid must be based on fair market value as jointly determined by council, the county assessor and a certified outside appraiser.

Council is expected to further discuss the plans at its next meeting on April 26.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Development plans in the works for Riverfront Village

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Metropolitan Baptist Church has been acquired by Birds Eye Holdings and Laham Development in an effort to further develop Riverfront Village. “There has been great activity in the area with the addition of the Riverfront Stadium, 225 Sycamore and River Vista apartments,” said Amy Liebau, spokesperson for Laham Development. “This […]
WICHITA, KS
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County Council unable to agree on top manager hiring

No finalist received the seven Luzerne County Council votes required to secure the county’s top manager position Tuesday, leaving a new search as the only option. Six of the 11 council members selected finalist Randy Robertson, while the remaining five supported appointing Romilda Crocamo, who has been serving as acting county manager since prior manager C. David Pedri’s resignation took effect July 6.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Pittston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Luzerne County, PA
Pittston, PA
Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Pittston, PA
Hazleton Times

White Haven residents briefed on I-80 toll plan dangers

White Haven area residents listened solemnly Thursday night as officials described the horror awaiting their community if the state proceeds with an Interstate 80 state toll that would divert motorists through their community. Approximately 120 people attended the information rally at Saint Patrick’s Church Hall in White Haven or through...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
MyChesCo

Pennsylvanians Could Receive $2,000 Checks From American Rescue Plan Program

STROUDSBURG, PA — At an event held yesterday at the Pocono Family YMCA, Governor Tom Wolf joined Representative Maureen Madden to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support the success of Pennsylvania families by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Real Estate Brokerage#Realtors#Riverfront#Council
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
lootpress.com

WVDOH awards contracts to repaint road stripes in all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –Projects to repaint road stripes in all 10 of West Virginia’s highway districts were among 11 projects award by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The WVDOH also awarded a contract to replace a low water crossing near Seneca Rocks.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Mighty 990

Town REFUSES to Rename ‘Easter Egg Hunt’

The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Easton, Pennsylvania turned into a battle of church and state after town official initially caved to a local resident who complained about the word “Easter.”. The word “Easter” had been removed from promotional materials after an unnamed citizen complained about the word’s “religious...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Paving scams resurface in Luzerne County

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Paving scams tend to resurface when the weather starts warming up. Some are concerned one is already making its way around the area. This scam is nothing new, usually, it starts with a random contractor who shows up and says he has ‘leftover asphalt’ from another project and wants […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

632
Followers
833
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy