ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Beyond the Byline: Easter memories of church, chocolate and clotheslines

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dojmI_0fCE69nP00
Bill O’Boyle

WILKES-BARRE — Every year at Easter, I look at that picture.

You can see it attached here — its of me about 5 or 6 years old, all dressed to the nines for Easter Sunday Mass.

This was the way it was back then — holidays, especially Easter, were held in such high reverence. The kids in the neighborhood would get a bath, comb their hair and put on their Sunday very best. And we would go to church and sit quietly through Mass.

When we got home, the clothes stayed on as we waited for company to come and dinner to be served. Sure we all had baskets filled with candy and jelly beans, but that was for later.

But when the solemn celebration was over, and the big Easter meal was ingested, now was the time to change into our “play clothes” and tear open the big Easter basket and start at it.

Chocolate was everywhere — and good stuff, like the solid chocolate, not that stuff that has a hollow center. We would crack open a big bunny or other item and start gnawing on it like a beaver on a log building a dam. It was soooooo good.

And a few white chocolate items were thrown in for good measure, plus some foil wrapped eggs and, of course, jelly beans.

These are childhood memories of long ago. These memories are the same as yours — we may not have grown up in the same neighborhood or town, but we grew up the same way, with the same values, the same traditions, the same lessons learned.

Holidays were always special times back in the day. And it was all about people getting together and having fun.

Easter signaled the start of spring — warmer weather, April showers, flowers blooming, trout fishing and baseball tryouts. Those really were the days.

I still long for those days. I wish I could fire up the Way Back machine and return to those days. I would first visit my house on Reynolds Street and take a nap on my bed. It would be a spring day and the smell of lilacs would come through my screened window. At some point, I would get up, pick a couple of cherries and then shoot some hoops in the backyard, or play some Wiffle ball.

I’d then return to Plymouth Little League and run the bases. I would hop the wall to Huber Field and see the Shawnee Indians playing Nanticoke on Thanksgiving Day. I would then stop at Bill Seras’ candy store for some chocolate and then head into Plymouth High School. I would visit with Coach John “Snoggy” Mergo and wait for him to blow his whistle in the old gym and yell “Next gang!’

Then over to Mergo’s Tavern for a couple of hot dogs and a coke. Steve Mergo would grill the dogs and put them on a soft bun he kept in drawers behind the counter. He would top them off with some mustard he said was mixed with a little beer.

I would then walk up and down Main Street to just see once again the Shawnee Theater, Hacker’s Market, Rea & Derick, Joe’s Pizza, Matus News, Al Wasley Jeweler, Boadmarkle’s, Golden Quality, Red’s Subs, Walt’s Servette, Max L. Fainberg Furniture, and so much more.

And then back home for mom’s delicious dinner and maybe a little catch with dad in the yard. Maybe the other kids would come around and we would play stocking ball in the street, or up-against with a rubber ball, or hide and seek, or maybe Strat-O-Matic on the porch. Later on, we would listen to the Phillies or Yankees on a transistor radio.

These were the days of outdoor clotheslines with freshly washed clothes hanging by clothespins, drying in the warm fresh spring air.

I can see myself on our back porch, a place where every year I would grate a huge horseradish root so my mom could make the wonderful spicy hot condiment for Easter and Christmas kielbasa — which my mom and dad made right at our kitchen table.

Attached to a post on our back porch was a pulley system. We would hang our wash on the bottom line of the pulley system — with wooden clothespins — and send each item out to hang to dry in the fresh air.

When the clothes were dry, my mom would tell me to pull the clothes in, carefully removing the clothespins and folding each item into a clothes basket.

Hanging clothes on that line did sometimes affect what else might be going on in the backyard, such as a Wiffle Ball game. We very well couldn’t play a game with clothes hanging above us. So games had to be rescheduled until the clothes were dry and the lines were free and clear.

I could almost hear the public address announcer:

“Ladies and gentlemen, today’s game between Billy O’Boyle and Walter Roman must be delayed until the O’Boyle wash is completely dry. Thank you for your patience.”

When the clothes were dry, my mom would call for me, tell me to wash my hands real good and take the wash off the line. I would inform the guys that game time would soon arrive and the Wiffle Ball league would resume.

Memories that never fade. Stories that get re-told time and again.

I hope you had a happy Easter.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

57 Cookout Side Dishes for Memorial Day and Beyond

You’ve already planned out your Memorial Day menu (hello, over-the-top hot dog bar), but why stop there? Summer is all about outdoor eating, and the barbecues, picnics and potlucks are about to pile up on your calendar. Instead of settling for the same old potato salad, try one of these 57 cookout side dishes—like grilled watermelon skewers or mini peach tarts—that are sure to please.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DFW Community News

How to Mail Easter Eggs to Friends & Family

Sending Easter eggs in the mail to friends and family can be a really fun unexpected surprise. Yes! You can! Think about your lucky friend who will open up their mailbox expecting the usual bills and spam mail and find a super sweet mailed plastic egg filled with goodies instead.
LIFESTYLE
94.3 WCYY

Maine Church Announces Return Of Helicopter Easter Egg Drop

In early April of 2017, Augusta's Kennebec Community Church held one of the coolest family friendly events to ever happen in Central Maine. They held a helicopter Easter Egg drop. What is a helicopter Easter Egg drop? Well, it is exactly what it sounds like!. A low flying helicopter hovered...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rea, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Home, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
KING-5

Go beyond the traditional basket this Easter

Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner. Looking for ways to enhance your gift ideas this year? Look no further!. Monica Hart, lifestyle blogger and contributor to 425 Magazine, joined New Day NW to show us how to level up Easter and spring gifts this year. Monica shared three charming gift ideas, including one for that furry friend in your life, that all go beyond the classic Easter basket.
CELEBRATIONS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
96.1 The Breeze

7 Of Best Candy Shops In Buffalo To Buy Chocolate For Easter

Easter is quickly approaching on Sunday, April 17, 2022, and you don't want to forget to pick up some chocolate to enjoy. As you are doing your Easter shopping, consider buying from local businesses. The great thing about Buffalo is that you can shop locally and get some amazing chocolate candies. If you wonder why we eat candy for Easter, it apparently has to do with the end of fasting for Lent.
BUFFALO, NY
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Trout Fishing#White Chocolate#Free And Clear
Akron Beacon Journal

Easter bake sale planned at Greek church in Akron

The Easter bake sale is coming back to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring event for the past two years, baking efforts have resumed in earnest. The 2022 sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13-14 in the church at 129 S. Union St. in Akron.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Bangor Daily News

Skip the wooden raised bed garden and try one of these alternatives

This story was originally published in April 2021. With lumber prices through the roof, building a raised garden bed is a pricey possibility for this summer. But you don’t need fresh lumber to create a good, useful garden space. Here are some alternatives to wooden raised bed gardens, perfect...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Top 10 books about gardening

Books about gardens and gardening range from instructional manuals to narrative works spotlighting our emotional connections with plants and planting. While there is definitely a place for how-to garden books, these are not the volumes I reach for when I’m looking for inspiration or want to think more deeply about why and how we grow.
GARDENING
WVNews

Carrots, eggs and coffee beans

An old story about dealing with adversity surfaced recently, and I share it here with you. A young woman went to her mother, complaining that life was difficult and that she didn’t know how to deal with it. She was tired of struggling and wanted to give up. Her mother took her to the kitchen, where she filled three pots with water. In the first, she placed carrots; in the second, she placed eggs; and in the last, she put ground coffee beans. Turning on the burners beneath each pot, the mother allowed the water to boil.
RECIPES
Times Leader

10 new CASA volunteers sworn in

WILKES-BARRE — Mary Kay Pivovnarik didn’t make it sound like the most enjoyable work as she welcomed nine new people into the ranks of CASA of Luzerne County. “You are going to get frustrated a little bit,” she warned, as well as “feel anger at the process.”
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy