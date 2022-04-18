ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Look Back: Water Street Bridge opened in 1914

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46W2Ol_0fCE68ug00
The Water Street Bridge is seen on Nov. 3, 1978. The structure spanning the Susquehanna River between Pittston and West Pittston was opened in 1914. Times Leader file photo

Penn Bridge Company began shipping iron and steel beams to Pittston in March 1914 for construction of the new Water Street Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Pittston and West Pittston.

By mid-April of that year, the stockpile of materials was sufficient but weather and high river levels delayed the actual start of construction until the following month.

“The Water Street Bridge was closed to traffic yesterday morning at 9 o’clock to begin work on the new structure,” the Evening News reported May 14, 1914.

It replaced a crumbling wood and iron bridge built in 1875 under private ownership.

“The old bridge about to be razed was erected by the Dupont Bridge Co. (later Water Street Bridge Co.) in 1875 to replace a bridge of similar construction that had been erected at the same point by the same company in 1873-74, and that was carried away by the great ice flood in the Susquehanna early on the morning of March 17, 1875, less than a year after its erection,” the May 14, 1914, Evening News reported.

As motor vehicles slowly replaced horses and carriages, the 1875 bridge became a hazard and needed to be replaced.

After years of protests and court challenges, private toll bridges spanning the Susquehanna River in the Wyoming Valley came under the ownership of Luzerne County.

Then, in early 1914, Luzerne County decided to replace the 1875 bridge with the structure that stands today.

“On Thursday afternoon, the closing of the old Water Street Bridge at Pittston was marked by a special ceremony … the last automobile to cross was occupied by William H. Young, now county probation officer, who was toll taker at the old bridge for 35 years, watched two generations cross it and saw that it was kept safe and orderly,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported May 20, 1914.

Penn Bridge Company and sub-contractor P. M. McAvoy were under a tight deadline to have the Water Street Bridge finished by December 1914. Constructing the bridge came with mishaps, as the Evening News reported one man was killed and several were injured, and employees who quit took out an arrest warrant on their foul-mouthed boss.

“Five employees of Contractor McAvoy working on the erection of the new Water Street Bridge at Pittston today quit their jobs and going before an Alderman had warrants sworn out for the arrest of William Harding, their boss. Harding paid a $3 fine and promised to refrain from such language in the future,” the Evening News reported Aug. 19, 1914.

The Evening News continued with the story, “According to the men who are employed at the bridge, Harding has a bad habit of using language that good Christians refuse to tolerate. The majority of the men did not pay attention to it but the five who quit this morning decided that the language must stop and their boss must be prosecuted for using it.”

On Friday, Nov. 13, 1914, Luzerne County officially accepted the new Water Street Bridge that opened to traffic that day. Total cost to construct the span was reported by the Evening News to be $100,000.

Within weeks of the 1914 Friday the 13th opening, defects were noticed.

“One of the principal complaints is against the sidewalk, which slopes six inches in some places, and another is in regard to bolts being used on the handrails instead of rivets,” the Evening News reported on May 25, 1915.

Now known as the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge, the span that opened more than 107 years ago has seen its share of damage, closures and repairs through the decades, and has once again been closed due to its dilapidated structure.

Comments / 0

