C.J. Stroud honors Dwayne Haskins by wearing his jersey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans are creating a makeshift memorial to late Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins outside of Heinz Field. Pictures, flowers and candles have been placed outside of the gates to the stadium. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Steelers will hold a celebration in honor of Haskins’ life on Friday, April 22. Anyone who wants to pay their respects can attend the visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then a full service will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Flowers are being accepted at the church. Haskins’ widow sent this message to fans, “I want to thank everyone for their continuous outpouring of kindness and love for my husband during this extremely difficult time.” A message from Kalabrya Haskins (April 19): pic.twitter.com/qcajeZe70d — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 19, 2022 Haskins died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO