ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

C.J. Stroud honors Dwayne Haskins by wearing his jersey

By King W. Motley III
dcsportsking.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of Dwayne Haskins last week shook the sports world. On Saturday, Ohio State honored its former quarterback during its spring game. Their helmets featured a decal on each helmet, reading “DH.”. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s current quarterback C.J. Stroud went a step further, wearing Haskins No. 7...

dcsportsking.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

FHP Probes Death Of Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins On I-595

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Highway Patrol says it is still not clear why Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was trying to cross I-595 on foot early Saturday when he was tragically struck and killed by a dump truck that remained on the scene. On Monday afternoon, FHP released what it called its final news release for now on the death of the 24-year-old Steelers quarterback. A spokeswoman told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that FHP would not be commenting on camera right now and said the investigation could take up to 90 days. She added the 911 tapes would not be released by either...
DAVIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Georgia State
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins struck by dump truck, killed

(WTRF) — Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State football standout was killed after being struck by a dump truck in Florida, according to reports. His agent, Cedric Saunders, said he died Saturday morning in South Florida. Haskins died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Kyler Murray Drama Continued This Week: NFL World Reacts

The Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals drama isn’t going away. This week, we learned that Murray’s camp is still waiting on that big contract extension offer from the NFC West franchise. If Murray doesn’t receive an offer soon, we could get into trade demand territory. NFL fans are...
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Fans Create Memorial To Dwayne Haskins Outside Heinz Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans are creating a makeshift memorial to late Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins outside of Heinz Field. Pictures, flowers and candles have been placed outside of the gates to the stadium. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Steelers will hold a celebration in honor of Haskins’ life on Friday, April 22. Anyone who wants to pay their respects can attend the visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then a full service will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Flowers are being accepted at the church. Haskins’ widow sent this message to fans, “I want to thank everyone for their continuous outpouring of kindness and love for my husband during this extremely difficult time.” A message from Kalabrya Haskins (April 19): pic.twitter.com/qcajeZe70d — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 19, 2022 Haskins died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Pointsbet Sportsbook#Pointsbetusa#Nfl#Buckeyes Qb
BET

Ohio State Honors Dwayne Haskins With Emotional Video Tribute

On Saturday (April 17), Ohio State honored Dwayne Haskins who died in a tragic accident earlier this month. His football career took off at the university. At their spring game during halftime at the Ohio Stadium, an emotional video played for the crowd in attendance. See below:. The players also...
NFL
FOX Sports

Justin Fields and the Bears are learning the Eberflus way

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Many things are changing for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields since since Matt Eberflus took over as the coach. It was that way for the Bears on both sides of the ball on Tuesday as they went through the first day of a voluntary minicamp under their new coach.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Helmets
The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Former Buckeyes train in front of Bengals’ coaches ahead of NFL Draft

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Several former Ohio State Buckeyes trained Tuesday in front of Bengals’ coaches, including head coach Zac Taylor, with 10 days left until the NFL Draft. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert, running back Master Teague, cornerback Demario McCall and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were among a group of former local college players invited […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Declares New Salary Floor For Kyler Murray And Others

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a complex quarterback situation. It’s not that they don’t have an able play-caller for the starting role. Instead, their front office must deliver on a contract extension for current starter Kyler Murray. Unfortunately, the price tag won’t be cheap, given how the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy