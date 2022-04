NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covid-19 brought Netflix (NFLX.O) new users. With the pandemic largely history in the video-streaming service’s big markets, though, it’s revealing other shifts. The company on Tuesday reported its first drop in subscriber numbers since 2011 read more . The immediate result was a roughly 25% plunge in its shares in after-hours trading, a loss of nearly $40 billion in market value for a stock that was already down 42% this year.

