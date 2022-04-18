Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Swats three-run blast

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
Yes, even St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols knows the appropriate time for a grand bat flip, and he pulled it out against the Milwaukee Brewers. Albert Pujols is 42 years old. Back when he was a rookie, any form of expression such as an ill-timed bat flip would’ve been greeted with a HBP in his next at-bat.
An old baseball adage is you win with pitching and defense. Well, the Padres had premiere pitching Sunday and perfect defense as well, the later is part of a Major League Baseball record breaking start to the season for Padre fielders. The Padres entered Sunday's game having tied an MLB...
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a series-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves, but the story of the night was Freddie Freeman. Entering the game Freeman was still looking for his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. As he stepped up to the plate against his former club, it didn’t take long for the Southern California native to change that.
Freddie Freeman’s first home run with his new team came in his first at-bat against his former team and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. In the first matchup of 2022 between teams...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Monday night. capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson (0-1) in the fourth inning. It was an encouraging sign for the...
LINE: Cardinals -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Miami Marlins. Knizner started the last three games for St. Louis while Yadier Molina dealt with some soreness. Molina is behind the plate and batting eighth on Tuesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals’ first road trip fell on the home Opening series for the Milwaukee Brewers. They got off to a shaky start against the Milwaukee Brewers, who were celebrating their home opener weekend, but the St. Louis Cardinals got back up and split the series. Thursday, Cardinals...
ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old Cardinals fan spent Easter at American Family Field in Milwaukee and caught Albert Pujols’ 681st home run ball that traveled 426 feet. WFRV Green Bay, Wisconsin sports reporter Kyle Malzhan interviewed the family of Riley and got the details behind the catch. Riley’s...
The Pittsburgh Pirates knew they couldn’t count on Corbin Burnes to make many mistakes, given that the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander won the NL Cy Young Award last season. For five innings, Burnes was nearly untouchable. The Brewers took advantage of the Pirates’ mistakes in a four-run second inning and...
St. Louis Cardinals (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Miami had a 67-95...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
Stassi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against Houston in Monday's loss. Stassi delivered the only long ball of the game for the Angels with a solo blast to right field in the sixth inning. The homer was his second of the season and accounted for his sixth RBI. Stassi has posted a .250/.357/.542 slash line and has served as Los Angeles' primary catcher through the early part of the campaign.
Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
DENVER — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.
