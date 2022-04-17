Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Gorgeous Family Easter Photos On Instagram

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to share family photos from their Easter Sunday and it’s definitely giving cuteness overload that we can’t get over!

Taking to the platform, Gab and Dwayne shared a joint Instagram post in celebration of the Easter holiday that featured their entire family in their Sunday’s best as they posed and smiled for the cameras. For the family photo, the actress wore an all-blue ensemble featuring a blue dress with ruffled sleeves. She paired the look with matching blue sandals and dangly blue earrings. As for her hair, she opted for a top knot bun and was all smiles as she stood next to her lovely family.

“Family Over Everything #HappyEaster, ” the actress captioned the family photo. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the family photo as many of Gabrielle’s 20 million Instagram followers flooded the comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous fam ,” one of the followers commented on the photo while another wrote, “ Beautiful” while another couldn’t help but call out baby Kaavia, writing “It’s Kavia’s joy for me.” It’s always Kaavia for us!

