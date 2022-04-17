ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Gorgeous Family Easter Photos On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCXlS_0fCE3uw000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rPnX_0fCE3uw000

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to share family photos from their Easter Sunday and it’s definitely giving cuteness overload that we can’t get over!

Taking to the platform, Gab and Dwayne shared a joint Instagram post in celebration of the Easter holiday that featured their entire family in their Sunday’s best as they posed and smiled for the cameras. For the family photo, the actress wore an all-blue ensemble featuring a blue dress with ruffled sleeves. She paired the look with matching blue sandals and dangly blue earrings. As for her hair, she opted for a top knot bun and was all smiles as she stood next to her lovely family.

“Family Over Everything #HappyEaster, ” the actress captioned the family photo. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the family photo as many of Gabrielle’s 20 million Instagram followers flooded the comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous fam ,” one of the followers commented on the photo while another wrote, “ Beautiful
” while another couldn’t help but call out baby Kaavia, writing “It’s Kavia’s joy for me
.” It’s always Kaavia for us!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of ‘Scary Mommy’

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Rihanna Shared a Throwback Baby Photo With Her Mother

Rihanna is celebrating her mother's birthday with some wholesome nostalgia. The soon-to-be-mother herself expressed her admiration and love for her mom with an adorable throwback photo on what looks to be her mom's wedding day. In the image, Rih's mom, Monica Braithwaite, wore a white wedding dress with '80s-esque lacy...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zaya Wade Hugs Significant Other As They Celebrate Easter Together: Photos

Zaya Wade publicly debuted her new relationship on Instagram over Easter weekend, and the photos are joyous! “I’ve had the best weekend, spending quality time with my family and s/o for Easter,” she captioned her post on April 17, 2022. “I hope everyone has had a wonderful Easter today and a wonderful Passover this week!! I love you guys.” The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwayne Wade and ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches introduced new friend Hudson to the family and shared several photos of her family Easter celebration. It’s clear from the photos that Gabrielle and Dwayne warmly welcomed Hudson to the memory-making festivities.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Town Of Union, NY
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's. The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Raven-Symoné loses 40 pounds by kicking sugar with wife’s ‘fantastic cooking’

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Getty Gabrielle Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Kyla Pratt and EJ Johnson on Living Loud and Proud

Allow us to take you down memory lane. When you were younger, can you recall a moment you felt seen? Maybe it was when you got to wear exactly what you wanted to school, or perhaps it was when you watched a cartoon and identified with a character for the first time. The arts have always held the unique power to give individuals a means of expression and show the full breadth of humanity. And no other children’s series has done that like The Proud Family. It goes without saying that the Disney animated series was iconic in its own right. It was the first cartoon from the network to follow the lives of an unapologetically Black family as they navigated the world. And while representation at this moment in time feels as if it’s been a part of the cultural conversation forever, when this series aired in 2001, that wasn’t the case. Few characters, much less animated characters, explored the Black diaspora. In many ways, this series pushed the culture forward through teenage protagonist Penny Proud and her boisterous family’s representation of domestic life, religion, and race.
TV SERIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy