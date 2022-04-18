ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week: Netflix and American Airlines results; home sales

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix reports its first-quarter results Tuesday. The National...

TheStreet

Stocks Lower, Twitter, Airlines Mask Mandate, Netflix And Amazon - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, April 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Move Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Russia-Ukraine Resurgence. U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held gains and Treasury bond yields bumped higher, as investors reacted to hawkish comments from an influential Federal Reserve President, a resurgence in fighting in eastern Ukraine and the start of a wave of corporate earnings reports on Wall Street.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Earnings Preview: Why Wall Street Has Low Expectations

The first few months of 2022 have not been kind to Netflix shares, which have dropped 44 percent year-to-date. As of the most recent week’s close, they stood at $341.13, down from $612.09 at the end of 2021. And few on Wall Street expect the streaming giant’s first-quarter subscriber and earnings report on Tuesday to turn around the currently gloomy mood of investors. “Heading into earnings on April 19, Netflix is a frequent topic in our discussions with investors, shares remain controversial and sentiment skews negative,” J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth summarized the state of play in an April 7 report.More...
TV & VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

Netflix impacts stocks, oil gains, gasoline rises: LIVE UPDATES

U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning, following Tuesday's rally led by technology stocks. Netflix sank 25% in premarket trading after the video streaming giant reported its first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history. Continue reading. Posted by Ken Martin Share. Oil prices rise 1% after falling in previous...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $177.58 in after-hours trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services,...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Pfizer, Alibaba, Carnival, GameStop and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Shares of Nike jumped 2.2% after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. The retailer reported earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $10.87 billion, topping analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share on revenues of $10.59 billion. Nike delayed giving its outlook for the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 8 Stocks Are Seeing Massive Volume Today

European equities analyst initiated coverage on Ford with an Outperform rating on the stock. Baird downgraded Nvidia's stock to Neutral while lowering its price target from $360 to $225. Trading volume is a simple way to measure how much of a security is being traded over a period of time.
STOCKS
KESQ

5 unusual airlines that really existed

In the late 1970s, the US government deregulated the airline industry, removing federal control over fares, routes and the entry of new airlines into the market. As a result, a flurry of new airlines appeared from the 1980s onward, and some of them were particularly unusual. Let’s take a look.
INDUSTRY

