Dorene Crissinger

Gary Ray Nichols, age 76, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, IA. Graveside services with military honors will be held on a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA. Gary is survived by his children; son, Terry Nichols...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is two weeks away from needing a new athletic director. Dale Lennon is leaving his post with the Marauders at the end of the month to become the executive director of the State Historical Society Foundation of North Dakota. “So, I’m right...
