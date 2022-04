Brenda A. Kauffman, 80, of McVeytown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. She was born Jan. 25, 1941, near the Bratton Township village of Mattawana, the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Harshbarger) Kauffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a...

MCVEYTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO