Pasadena, CA

Chamber Concert to Feature L.A. Opera Singers

By Sebastian Moore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittance Chamber Music season will return to live concerts this month with a previously postponed program due to the pandemic. The concert, called “Liebeslieder!” which is...

Kim McKinney

Free Chamber Music Concert at Historic Walnut St. Chapel

The beautiful historic Chapel on Walnut, also known as the Friends Meeting House, will be the site of an afternoon of melodious chamber music on Sunday April 3, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a free event and a gift of the Western Piedmont Symphony’s outreach program, which is committed to bring music to all people regardless of circumstances or ability to pay, and Statesville’s Historic Sharpe House.
STATESVILLE, NC
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Top folk singer to lead workshop before show

A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Teatro delle Muse Announces its 2022 Season

The Fondazione Teatro delle Muse has announced its 2022 season which will feature two new productions. Alessio Cacciamani stars as Verdi’s “Attila” with Fabian Veloz, Marta Torbidoni, and Sergey Radchenko. Marco Guidarini conducts the production by Mariano Bauduin. The production will feature the Orchestra Sinfonica “Gioachino Rossini” and the Coro Lirico Marchigiano “Vincenzo Bellini.
Slipped Disc

If Beyoncé is a violin, who would be the viola?

The American violist Jennifer Stumm, talking to the Irish Times:. ‘Most people have never heard of a viola. People ask me what it is in the airport. I always say the violin is Beyoncé and the viola is Adele. One is the pop singer. The other is the soul singer.’
MUSIC
Deadline

9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Click here to read the full article. Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below. The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest...
MUSIC
Billboard

Shazam Launches Concert Discovery Features With Bandsintown

Shazam will now help users find out who is playing and where you can see them. Today, the music discovery app has launched a suite of new features that will help fans find local shows for artists. By simply Shazaming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app or...
CELL PHONES
American Songwriter

Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit ‘No Vacancy’ Re-Enters a Past Era of Songwriters, Artists

“The Chelsea was like a dollhouse in the ‘Twilight Zone,’ with a hundred rooms, each a small universe,” recounted Patti Smith in her 2010 book “Just Kids.” Living and loving and writing inside Hotel Chelsea, where the music poet lived 1969 through 1971 with then-partner and life-long soulmate artist Robert Mapplethorpe. There, both created and found myriad inspirations for their art. The Chelsea was also a creative precursor to Smith’s 1975 debut Horses and a place she would later reside again on her own in the ’90s. Before Smith and Mapplethorpe planted themselves in Chelsea, a young Leonard Cohen, who occupied room 424 in 1968, would later recount a secret rendezvous with a young rocker Janis Joplin—And clenching your fist for the ones like us / Who are oppressed by the figures of beauty / You fixed yourself, you said: Well, never mind / We are ugly but we have the music—in his 1974 song “Chelsea Hotel #2.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

The Prezence (Led Zeppelin Show) Rescheduled For Sugar Loaf

Led Zeppelin tribute The Prezence will perform a rescheduled show in April at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. Originally scheduled for March 12 but postponed due to a winter storm in the area, The Prezence will now bring their Led Zeppelin show to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday night, April 16. The Prezence is an authentic, accurate, musical experience of Led Zeppelin based out of New York that was founded by drummer Sal Dameo back in 2008. The band has become a National act, performing at great venues all over, and recently announced that they have completed taping for a much anticipated new tv series called "The Clash of the Tributes".
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Steve Vai Stole Garden Lights for His High School Rock Band

Steve Vai looked back fondly at his high school rock bands and admitted he and his colleagues used to steal from gardens to help make their shows more effective. While he was set to become best known for making intricate and complex music, Vai recalled his enjoyment of playing covers of the leading ‘70s rock groups’ songs.
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Yale Rep Sings To The ​“Choir”

There’s an odd discordance in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy, running now at the Yale Repertory Theatre through April 23 in a sumptuous production directed by Christopher D. Betts, an MFA candidate at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, and featuring Israel Erron Ford, a recent graduate of the former Yale School of Drama.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Jazzed for Mulberry Music Festival

St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland presents the Mulberry Music Festival: Jazz, featuring Joseph Brotherton, the Kelly Bell Band, Carly Harvey, and headlined by Sharón Clark on Friday, June 17, beginning at 6 p.m. on the College’s Townhouse Green. The event is free of charge and open to the public. It will […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Jazzed for Mulberry Music Festival appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Stereogum

Wilco Announce Deluxe Yankee Hotel Foxtrot With 82 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Wilco may be working on a new album, but they aren’t above looking back, either. In 2001, Wilco posted their masterpiece Yankee Hotel Foxtrot online, and the album finally came out in an official capacity in April of 2002. Right now, Wilco are in the midst of a run of shows where they’re playing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in full. Today, they’ve also announced a forthcoming deluxe Yankee Hotel Foxtrot reissue that’ll feature an eye-popping number of unreleased tracks.

