Keep Calm and Visit Khali

Yoga has been a part of Lindsey Crisp’s life ever since she was a teen. A prolific high school athlete, Crisp had always felt the need to channel her near limitless energy into some sort of movement. When her mother took her to her first yoga class, she realized that sports...
You and your partner might have been together for a while, and at this point, the two of you may be doing several things together. One of the things that the two of you do together might be that you eat dinner as a couple. However, when it comes to the meals that you eat, you might like to eat fish, and your partner might not like fish at all. This might cause an issue as you might want to have a fish dish now and again, and you might be wondering how to compromise with your partner on this. So, what do you do if you like to eat fish, but your partner doesn't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
On any given day, my house — home to seven humans and one large and lively dog — is somewhere on the spectrum between laundry-and-toy-cyclone and lived-in-but-presentable. And I’ve come to accept imperfection (really), but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to keep my home in reasonable order (I do!).
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m not afraid to admit that I spoil my dog. I’m always on the lookout for high-quality products to make his life as carefree and comfortable as possible. Leo is only a few months shy of adulthood, so I do my best to feed him wholesome food, make sure he’s got a cozy spot to rest, and provide him plenty of time to run around outside. Giving him a great life is a priority, and that extends to his grooming. That’s why I am always on the lookout for useful products to give Leo his brightest shine — like Grove Collaborative’s Good Fur Waterproof Silicone Brush, which is now one of my go-to dog grooming tools.
If you're ready to party hard listening to soft rock, then the KEEP CALM Jamboree is just the ticket. Being held April 22, this first-ever event at California Living Museum will feature food from local eateries, beer and wine and a performance by Yachtley Crew. The band specializes in "yacht...
Walking taller is a mindset, an attitude. No matter what circumstances or outcomes life throws your way, you’ll approach adversity with confidence and your head held high. This mindset is not innate—it’s a perspective forged from trying times that test your character. As a former Recon Marine, Scout Sniper, and retired US Navy SEAL Officer, overcoming extreme challenges is part of my identity. However, it was the moment I left the military—the only tribe I’d ever known that my biggest personal challenge began.
SEATTLE — While most toddlers are learning the alphabet and honing fine motor skills, 4-year-old Magnolia Winzen is perfecting her tricks at Seattle skate parks. "It just makes me happy,” she said. Her parents Bryce and Angela are as shocked as anyone that their little girl — barely...
Marijuana is still illegal in North Carolina but there are some legal ways to celebrate 4/20 in Charlotte. Background: 4/20 is the unofficial stoner holiday. Legend has it, the codename “4/20” initially started out as an inside joke between a few California teenagers in the 1970s, who would meet up at 4:20pm every day to […]
The post 5 things to do in Charlotte this 4/20 holiday appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beautifully organized pantries make for delicious eye candy. And while it’s fun to gawk at eye-catching examples on Instagram, a pantry, first and foremost, needs to be functional. Otherwise, that picture-perfect food storage area will surely end up looking like a disaster again in no time.
Some years back, at the Naughty Squirrel backpackers hostel in Riga (twice winner of best hostel in eastern Europe at the Hoscars), I met a small, dark-haired woman in her late thirties. She was laid out on a bottom bunk, her pregnant stomach rising like a child’s drawing of the sun sinking into the sea. We attended some gigs and free walking tours together and hung out at bars with Australians. I asked what she was doing here, why she had come now. She said she was frightened that having a child would erode her personal identity. She was determined to get in all the life she could before that happened. After we parted ways, she texted me asking for every photograph I had from those few days. I imagined her holding a mewling, grasping baby in her arms as she scrolled through images of this now-lost version of herself: warm and rosy, carefree and alone.
Greetings, readers. I’ve just returned from a spring break trip that I’m not exactly sure was worth it. There were definite moments of relaxation, but there were also times when I wanted to shout profanities at unsuspecting elderly women. Let’s assess. On the plus side, the vacation...
Some of the things people do in grief would seem strange in any other context. Grief is deeply personal, and if something helps, it's nobody else's business. What feels "crazy" today may later help mark moments of progress. I talk to her ashes—am I crazy?. I haven’t thrown away...
GETTING children to go to bed quietly and get a good night's sleep can be an uphill battle. Once you're past the sleepless night baby phase, you've got all the fun of toddlers getting in and out of bed to contend with. But according to a professional, there's a key...
All a child’s firsts are exciting, but they’re even more special if it’s a hobby that runs in the family. Check out our tips for taking your grandkids on their first fishing trip to ensure that everyone has a great time, whether the fish are biting or not!
It's a delicate balance, finding a good cafe to write in. It has to be noisy enough but not too loud, have good drinks and a bathroom open to the public, and, of course, have Good Wi-Fi. For any writers in Japan or with plans of heading there, there is a new cafe that won't let them leave until they hit their deadline.
For the last few months, I've felt completely overwhelmed and helpless as my body started changing without warning. I no longer fit into any of my jeans, and I was forced to drag myself in shame to the mall to buy bigger pairs of pants. As I looked in the mirror of the dressing room, I couldn't help but feel disappointed by my reflection. But even as I stood there examining my body and thinking about all the ways my waist and hips had changed, my partner put his hands on my stomach and said, "You know, I really love this tummy." He explained that my stomach keeps me fed and healthy, noting how great it looked in the clothes that fit. "Yeah, I guess," I muttered, still thinking about the old pairs of jeans I'd need to toss out when I got home.
“I swim so I don’t choke people." “I swim so I don’t punch people in the face” ---- Slogans on tank tops available on Amazon. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. “I swim so I don’t choke people”. “I swim so I don’t punch...
Viral videos come and go. The best ones warm your heart and leave you smiling and feeling like your faith in humanity is restored. That’s what many people felt as they watched the video of a weightlifter for Bruce High School in Mississippi, whose teammates and competitors helped remove her hair beads so she could qualify to lift. The powerlifting competition was a state championship, and after the lifter finished her first lift squat, a judge informed her coach them that she could not compete in the next lift with beads in her hair, according to Holly Preston Wilkes, who shared the story to her Facebook page.
Comments / 0